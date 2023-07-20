Will you ever be able to fly on a plane without the huge carbon footprint?

For the past seven months, a large new factory next to a landfill outside Reno, Nevada, has been turning trash into synthetic crude oil that can be used to make jet fuel. In a plant in Brooklyn, a startup is turning CO2 into jet fuel. Another company just broke ground on a large-scale factory doing the same thing in Moses Lake, Washington. And some airplanes are already flying on fuel made in part from used cooking oil.

The airline industry calls it sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and it’s relying on it to meet climate goals. But how much SAF actually helps the environment depends on how it’s made—in some cases, an alternative fuel could be responsible for more emissions than the conventional version. Yet if it’s done right, it could shrink emissions by 90% or more.

Will the industry shift to more sustainable methods? And can SAF scale up fast enough to tackle the enormous carbon footprint from airplanes?

While small battery-electric planes might soon be making regional flights, batteries aren’t feasible for larger jets or longer distances. Hydrogen-electric planes, another alternative, are still in development and would require new infrastructure at airports. Sustainable aviation fuel, on the other hand, “doesn’t require major changes to existing aircraft or aircraft technologies,” says Eric O’Rear, a senior analyst at the Rhodium Group, a think tank that studies the sector. That’s especially important, because planes can be in use as long as 30 years, and decarbonization needs to begin now. Current regulations limit the use of SAF to a 50% blend, though with more testing and some changes, it’s expected to eventually be used on its own.