Curious if Senate Democrats actually have diverse offices? Here’s the 2023 data

Senate Democrats have released the results from their annual staff diversity survey—a snapshot of the chamber’s racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender identities, albeit just from one side of the aisle. (Republicans, besides trying to defund diversity, equity, and inclusion programs elsewhere at the federal level, have adamantly opposed attempts to collect diversity data.) Here are some of the DEI highlights:

Of the staff working in all 48 Democratic senators’ offices: 15% identify as Latino, 13% are Black, 10% are Asian or Pacific Islander, 3% are Middle Eastern or North African, and 2% are Native American.

Latinos have increased their representation the most since this survey started in 2017—it’s climbed by 67%. The percentage of aides identifying as Black has also doubled over the past six years. The “least white” staffs belong to: Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii: 71% of her office reports being non-Caucasian. More than half (56%) identify as Asian or Pacific Islander, while 17% are Native American. (Aides could select more than one racial or ethnic identity.)

Next after Hirono comes fellow Hawaii senator Brian Schatz. His staff is 68% nonwhite, with Asian or Pacific Islander representing 50%.

Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren plus junior California senator Alex Padilla report having staffs that are at least 60% nonwhite. Last year, a total of six senators boasted staffs that were at least 60% nonwhite—Hirono, Schatz, and Booker, plus Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and both of Georgia’s senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Sixteen percent of Democratic staffers identify as LGBTQ. The office with the highest representation is: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, with 13% percent of staff.

Seven runners-up report that more than one-quarter of aides—a high number—identify as LGBTQ: Washington’s Patty Murray (at 29%) and John Fetterman (28%), while Bernie Sanders, Catherine Cortez Masto, Gary Peters, Tina Smith, and Ron Wyden all reported 26%. Meanwhile, the least diverse office award goes to: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, the centrist who, not earth-shatteringly, has had the whitest Democratic staff for several years running. Manchin’s office reports itself as 12% nonwhite, though that’s nearly twice as nonwhite as it was last year, when the figure was 7%. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchin also has the straightest staff. His office is the only one in which 0% of aides identify as LGBTQ.

Maine’s Angus King and Montana’s Jon Tester don’t have terribly diverse staffs either; 15% and 13% of their staffs report being nonwhite, respectively. Sixteen Democrats—33%—get within 10 points of 50/50 gender parity with their staffs. Thirty-seven members have more women than men.

It’s worth noting that, as in previous years, the survey doesn’t report breakdowns by job title, meaning there’s no way of gauging how well diversity is reflected at the topmost leadership roles, or whether it’s concentrated at junior staff positions. In theory, the Democrats’ diversity initiative behind this survey pushes members to interview at least one minority candidate for every job opening. In general, though, Democratic lawmakers in Congress are more diverse than their Republican counterparts. Four-fifths of all minority lawmakers and 71% of women serving in Congress are Democrats.