I was a Nothing skeptic. The Phone 2 almost won me over

Full disclosure: I was tired of hearing about the Nothing Phone 2 long before I got my hands on it for review.

Nothing, the London-based hardware startup helmed by former OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei, has played the tech press like a fiddle over the past two years, turning leaks, teases, and other non-announcements into an endless stream of free publicity. Its actual products, which have included earbuds and a smartphone with transparent enclosures, haven’t lived up to the hype. If not for Nothing’s marketing and Pei’s clout, the company might’ve been ignored and forgotten by now. But it’s stuck around, raising gobs of VC funding—it just tacked on another $96 million—and is now back with another phone, its first available to buy in the United States. I’m sorry to say that it’s pretty good.

The Nothing Phone 2 still doesn’t rethink the smartphone in any major way. Mostly, it’s just a solid $600 Android phone that gets out of your way while offering a bit more personality than its rivals. Overhyped or not, maybe a phone doesn’t need to be anything more than that. Nothing’s tricks The Nothing Phone 2 does do a few things differently from other phones. Like its predecessor, it has a transparent rear panel, underneath which is an array of lights that can flash in various patterns. (Nothing calls them “Glyphs.”) On the Phone 2, Nothing is trying to infuse the Glyphs with more utility, so you can program custom light-and-sound patterns, assign unique patterns to different contacts, and set a timer that ticks down on one of the light strips. An experimental integration with Uber can visualize your ride’s time left until pickup.

The idea is that you’ll leave your phone face down to avoid distraction and rely on the Glyphs for essential information, but I found the benefits minimal and the face-up habit hard to break. Besides, taking time to configure the Glyphs is a distraction in and of itself. [Photo: Nothing] Similarly, Nothing designed its own home screen to be a calming place, with monochrome icons and simplistic dot-matrix widgets. You can even cover up folders with custom icons, so as not to be tempted by the apps inside. It’s an admirable concept, but hidden icons and the lack of color can feel counterproductive when you can’t quickly find the app you’re looking for. (Thankfully, monochrome mode can be disabled.) Nothing’s flourishes aren’t worthless, though. I appreciated the “Grids” folder layout that crams eight icons into a 2×2 space, and the dot matrix design language feels cohesive with the phone’s transparent rear panel and lo-fi sound effects. There’s a sense of playfulness here that reminds me of Google’s older Pixels (miss you, “Purple-ish” Pixel 3a), and while it’s unlikely to change how you use your phone, it does make using it a little more enjoyable.

[Photo: Jared Newman] On top of all that, the Nothing Phone 2 doesn’t have any obnoxious bloatware, and it uses Google’s default apps for things like Contacts and Calendar instead of making its own facsimiles (like Samsung). Even Google’s own Pixel phones can get annoying, with their constant nags to try out various AI features. The Nothing Phone 2 feels likes a throwback to Google’s older Nexus line, which did its best not to bother you. Nothing missing (except Verizon) Compared to the midrange Nothing Phone 1, the Phone 2 tries to hit more of a sweet spot beneath high-end handsets like the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S range. The 6.7-inch screen is larger this time around, yet the bezels around it are slimmer. The phone also has a fast-enough Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which along with the screen’s 120 Hz refresh rate makes everything feel extra smooth.

[Photo: Jared Newman] Battery life wasn’t something I had to worry about, either. Nothing crammed a slightly larger battery (4,700 mAh) into the Phone 2, but it also used LTPO display tech that can drop refresh rates to 1 Hz when nothing’s happening on the screen. Most days I still had around 50% in the tank, even if I’d snapped a lot of photos or snuck in a few rounds of Fortnite. The Nothing Phone 2 also isn’t wanting for high-end bells and whistles. Its in-screen fingerprint reader is one of the most responsive and reliable that I’ve used, and both wired and wireless charging are speedy (at 45W and 15W, respectively). The only notable omission is full waterproofing, as its IP54 rating only guarantees against the occasional splash. There’s just one problem for U.S. users: Verizon hasn’t certified the phone, so it’s only guaranteed to work with AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s networks.

An okay camera, with occasional creepiness Nothing didn’t change a lot on the hardware side for the Phone 2’s cameras. It still has 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide lenses—though the wide-angle lens has a better sensor now—and it doubled the front camera’s pixel count to 32 megapixels. The Phone 2 remains a laggard in the cameras lens wars, with no telephoto lens or fancy zoom tricks as seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro. In lieu of hardware leaps, the company focused on refining its post-processing algorithms. The results are acceptable, right up until there’s not a lot of light and you bring people into the picture. [Photo: Jared Newman] The good: Outdoor shots look great, portrait mode works well, and the phone handles motion better than a lot of other Android phones—albeit with more shutter lag than I’d like. But in dimly lit rooms, everything falls apart due to extreme levels of post-processing.

Have you ever used one of those online AI image enhancers that promises to unblur old photos, only to drop them into the uncanny valley instead? The results are kind of like that, rendering faces so slick and smooth that they seemed unreal. In trying to compensate for hardware limitations, Nothing overcorrected. No special sauce Despite those camera issues, I still really enjoyed using the Nothing Phone 2, but not because it does anything extraordinary. [Photo: Nothing] Instead, it’s just a dependable phone with a fun design and no bloatware at a reasonable price. While that doesn’t justify all the attention Nothing gets, it does make the phone worth considering if you’re in the market for an unlocked Android handset, rather than one you can get subsidized by a major U.S. carrier. (As of now, Nothing hasn’t announced any deals with those carriers yet.)

Otherwise, you might as well wait for the inevitable Nothing Phone 3. We’re sure to hear plenty about it in bits and pieces well ahead of time.