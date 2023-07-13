Move over, Chippy: Chipotle’s new robot chef Autocado will cut guacamole prep time in half

Robots perform tasks in most workplaces these days, even in restaurants where they help with preparing food. And Chipotle is the latest fast-casual restaurant to bring a new device on board behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, the chain announced it’s testing a collaborative robot prototype in the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California, adorably called “Autocado.” Its job is, you guessed it, to cut down on avocado prep time. It cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they get hand-mashed and turned into guacamole by an employee.

According to a news release, Chipotle is partnering with the product development company Vebu on the new venture. The company worked with managers who helped them understand the business’ food preparation process. Together, they took note of which tasks were least favorable to employees, more labor-intensive, and took the most time.

While it takes employees about 50 minutes to make a batch of guacamole, Autocado should cut that time in half. That means employees can place a greater emphasis on customer service. Buck Jordan, CEO of Vebu, said the robot will not only give employees “more flexibility,” but will also be able to “create the same, delicious guacamole that Chipotle fans love” even more efficiently.