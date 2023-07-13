SAG-AFTRA actors are going on strike, following the WGA after contract talks failed

Update Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

SAG-AFTRA members will go on strike at midnight, the actors’ union announced today. The move comes after negotiations between the union and movie and TV producers failed to produce a new contract. Picket lines are expected to begin forming on Friday. The actors join members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May, marking the first time the two Hollywood unions have been on strike together since 1960. We will be going live soon with a press conference from SAG-AFTRA Plaza regarding a TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike. #SAGAFTRAstrong https://t.co/pw0SJDzjpU — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023 Orignal story: Hollywood writers and actors may be on the cusp of simultaneous strikes after talks between the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) collapsed without a deal.

SAG-AFTRA is the labor union that represents over 160,000 Hollywood actors and other entertainers. AMPTP is the trade association that represents film and television producers including Disney, Warner Bros., and Sony, and streaming services including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Apple TV+. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have been in contract negotiations with AMPTP regarding improvements in pay for its members, as well as a higher cut of residuals for movies and streaming shows, and assurances that generative AI technologies would not replace human workers. SAG-AFTRA’s existing contract with the AMPTP expired just before midnight last night. Agreements could not be reached on new contracts, setting up likely strike action by Hollywood’s actors and other members of the SAG-AFTRA. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said, “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us.”

As a result, SAG-AFTRA will put stake action to a vote this morning. If SAG-AFTRA members vote to strike, it will essentially gridlock Hollywood and compound the troubles the industry is facing as the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents film and television screenwriters, has already been on strike over many of the same issues since May. If SAG-AFTRA votes to strike, which is likely, it will be the first time Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike together since 1960, which is when Ronald Regan was president—not of the United States, but of the Screen Actors Guild. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the AMPTP has commented on the imminent vote to strike, saying in a statement, “SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.” SAG-AFTRA says it will hold a press conference today at noon Pacific time after the vote to strike has been concluded.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.



SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. https://t.co/ZoDmoDYZc0 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023