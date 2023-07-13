Bob Iger can’t quit Disney. Here are all the times he said he would

Yesterday, Bob Iger announced in a memo to Disney employees that he would remain as the company’s chief executive through the end of 2026, instead of stepping down in 2024 as originally intended. The news is a big deal in the entertainment industry and on Wall Street, but it’s not exactly shocking. Iger has said he intended to leave his Disney CEO position many times in the past, only to remain.

2005 In 2005 Disney announced that Iger, who had been with the company since 1985, would be its new CEO, replacing Michael Eisner. At the time, George J. Mitchell, chairman of the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express how excited we are at the prospect of Bob leading this extraordinary company and talented management team to new levels of financial and creative success in the years ahead.” Little did he know just how many years Iger would have in front of him. 2011 As CNN Money reported in 2011, Iger’s original contract was supposed to end in 2013, but in October 2011, Disney announced Iger would stay on as CEO at the end of March 2015. John Pepper, Disney’s outgoing chairman at the time, said, “The board is delighted that the company has been able to secure the longer-term continuation of Bob’s unique blend of experience and leadership skills.”

If Pepper was delighted at Iger’s two-year extension, he was probably thrilled to see what happened next. 2013 In 2013, Iger announced he would stay on as Disney’s CEO for an additional year—until July 2016. As The New York Times reported at the time, Orin C. Smith, the independent lead director of Disney’s board, said in a statement, “Now Disney will continue to have the full benefit of Mr. Iger’s leadership.” But hold on, Smith, you haven’t seen anything yet.

2014 In 2014, Variety reported that Iger would extend his tenure as CEO from July 2016 to June 2018. Smith was obviously smitten. “Given Mr. Iger’s outstanding record to date, it is obvious that shareholders and the company will be best served by his continued leadership,” he said in a statement. “Continued leadership” was more on the nose than Smith knew. 2017 As Reuters reported at the time, in 2017, Disney announced Iger would extend his latest CEO extension by another year, remaining as Disney’s chief executive until July 2019. Iger’s reason for the extension was so the board had more time to find a replacement CEO. “I feel great about [my latest extension], but I’m serious this time around . . . I promise,” Iger said.

Sure thing, Bob. As USA Today reported, in December 2017, Iger’s contract was extended to 2021. This time Iger was really serious about leaving. “And I was going to say ‘and this time I mean it,’ but I’ve said it before,” Iger told investors in 2019. “I’ve been CEO since October of 2005 and as I’ve said many times, there’s a time for everything and 2021 will be the time for me to finally step down.” 2020 Shockingly, Iger did actually step down as Disney’s CEO in February 2020, though he agreed to stay on as executive chairman until the end of 2021. Iger’s replacement was Bob Chapek. “With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a press release at the time.

2022 But by November 2022, Chapek was out and Iger was back in. “It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility—and, I must admit, a bit of amazement—that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer,” Iger wrote in an email to employees. Bob, I think we were all a bit amazed.

Present day Iger’s return was expected to last until 2024. But last night, Disney announced Iger would be sticking around to 2026 now. In a memo Iger wrote to employees (via CNBC), the never-ending CEO said, “We’ve made important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve together. But there is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and I am committed to seeing this through.” Oh, you’re committed? No joke. Is there a person out there who doubts Iger’s commitment to Disney? But the big question is: Will Iger really step away from being CEO in 2026? We wouldn’t bet our mouse ears on it.