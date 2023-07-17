How Palantir stock developed a weird, passionate, meme-crazy fan base

Just to set the record straight, Alex Karp, CEO of tech company Palantir, did not say the words that were overdubbed in a video of him ostensibly telling his shareholders, “[F]uck your puts, fuck the bears, fuck the doubters, Pili is the future. Papa Karp gonna send you all to Valhalla. Send this bitch to $504 a share with haste immediately.” This video was a spoof created by fans and posted in r/PLTR , a subreddit with nearly 50,000 subscribers devoted to the stock for tech firm Palantir.

Palantir, a data management and software company cofounded by Peter Thiel that deals primarily with government and military contracts, is not what you’d expect to have a fervent, meme-making fandom. And yet, it does. Members of the community refer to Palantir as “pili” and CEO Alex Karp as “Daddy Karp.” In online forums and on Discord, they make constant jokes about the stock going to $504, which was, at one point, what it would need to achieve a $1 trillion market cap (the current market cap is around $35 billion with its stock trading at $16.50 per share as of market close on Friday, July 14). Memes and references to Lord of the Rings abound; Palantir is named after the all-seeing crystal balls in Tolkien’s trilogy.

[Source: Discord]

What is the driving force behind all this extremely online energy? It’s a bit hard to pinpoint. Palantir, founded in 2003, is controversial, especially around its work with ICE under the Trump administration. But the Pili fandom is not Trumpy by nature, and seems equally excited about some of Palantir’s recent work providing free data and software to the Ukrainian military (touted loudly by its press releases and in Karp’s public appearances). Palantir recently announced its first sports sponsorship, too: that of Ukrainian tennis star, Elina Svitolina, who has a humanitarian foundation. One person in the Palantir fan Discord quipped, “Next time someone says Pili is a vampiric data-stealing, Trump-backing, AI-imposter, secretive-data-selling spytech company, you can say, ‘Sir, I object, it’s a vampiric data-stealing, Trump-backing, AI-imposter, secretive-data-selling spytech HUMANITARIAN company.’”

Buoyed by the stock market bump of 2021, the last few years have seen online retail investing and shitposting merge in new and unfamiliar ways, as a growing number of people began trading tips, arguing, and making memes in places like the r/WallStreetBets Reddit, Twitter, and Discord. But even by the standards of the “stonks” era, Palantir’s diehard community of shareholders for a company with just-okay results is completely something we haven’t really seen before. The nature of Palantir as a company and the level of devotion and sheer quantity of social media content being made just about this stock sets it apart. (Palantir declined Fast Company’s request for comment.)