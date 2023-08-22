Design is full of quiet biases. This gorgeous web tool can help designers avoid them

Assumptions and biases lurk behind every design project. We create solutions for problems that don’t exist. We build experiences for people who aren’t involved. The decisions we make reinforce inequity instead of erasing it. That’s why strategy and design firm Artefact has built Kaleidoscope—a free tool kit and website meant to help anyone who designs products and services create more inclusive, equitable experiences through the lens of intersectionality.
Kaleidoscope is the Impact winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. The website draws on the work of Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, who coined the term “intersectionality” to describe how race, gender identity, class and other forms of discrimination “intersect” to create unique dynamics. It launched in March 2023, and it is an invitation for designers to pause, challenge themselves, and consider the impact their work could have in a larger context and for other communities.
The website is structured around seven phases of design, from planning to research to storytelling. Each category starts with an overview and some big questions to consider. In the “Planning” phase, these include, “Who will be impacted by this project, directly and indirectly?” and “We’re here to explore solutions to a problem. Who decided what the problem is?”
The big questions are then broken down into more digestible prompts coupled with suggested approaches and extra resources. For example, one additional question includes: “Do the communities affected agree that this is a problem? How would they define it?” (If you want to brainstorm with your team, you can download templates for Miro, FigJam, or Google Slides template and integrate the process into your workflow.)
Ultimately, the tool kit builds on the metaphor of a kaleidoscope to convey the fact that we are all multidimensional human beings, and important considerations like identity and context can often come in and out view depending on the lens we take. “We were trying to understand what intersectionality could look like, and that already is complicated,” says Jenny Lin, associate design director at Artefact. “In the end, we wanted to highlight how each of these things [identity and context] were really important and maybe it felt overwhelming when thinking about them all at once, but it could be beautiful, too.”
