How AliveCor designed the world’s first credit card-size heart monitor

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading global cause of death, and as more patients are diagnosed with heart-rhythm conditions, the increasing strain on the healthcare system is making timely access to clinicians more challenging than ever. That’s where AliveCor’s KardiaMobile Card comes in. The slim, portable device is designed for patients to quickly detect whether their heart rhythm is normal, or if they need to seek medical care—anywhere, anytime.

AliveCor is pushing the frontiers of health monitoring to address the ever-growing burden of cardiovascular disease. The KardiaMobile Card, the winner in the Established Excellence category of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, can detect six different cardiac arrhythmias—when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or irregularly—including atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia.

[Photo: courtesy AliveCor]

But what’s most revolutionary about the KardiaMobile Card is how it packs all that diagnostic power into something that can fit into a wallet. AliveCor managed to squeeze sophisticated electronics, Bluetooth, and a battery lasting up to two years into a card just 1.2mm thick. “You have a device that is the size of a normal credit card, yet it’s a fully capable, wireless, personal ECG recording device,” says Dr. Dave Albert, founder and CMO at AliveCor.

To use the KardiaMobile Card, users press the power button on the device and open the mobile Kardia app on their phone. From there, they place their thumbs or index fingers on the card’s silver electrodes, wait for 30 seconds, and a reading appears. “You can be in a restaurant, you can be parked in your car, and you can use this device to measure the status of your heart. It really meets the needs of elegance as well as invisibility,” Albert says.