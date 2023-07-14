Your brand is Barbie

Everyone is talking about the new Barbie movie, and like most producers in Hollywood, on opening weekend, I expect to be watching the box office returns with envy. Brand marketers will be watching, too. Most will be thinking, “Mattel is so lucky. They have a product that lends itself to entertainment. I wish we could do this for our brand.”

But they can. The relationship between traditional advertisers and consumers has changed, dramatically. For decades, commercials were a necessary evil, something a consumer had to endure in order to watch Friends or a football game. Sometimes, the commercials were even entertaining. Now, new generations are trained to skip them, or pay to avoid them. My company, Sugar23, has been producing films and TV series and managing talent since 2017. Over the past year, my colleagues and I have begun communicating directly with brands.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Every marketer we speak with recognizes that it’s time for a change. But so many are stuck in a bloated, stale methodology relying on traditional 30-second spots, DTC marketing, and sponsorships. Brand marketing budgets are shrinking rapidly and returns are diminishing. And change is hard. The new opportunity is for brands to co-create—and consequently, own—the entertainment they have historically interrupted. And create a profit center rather than a pure expense. Marketers spend billions putting their names on stadiums, race car hoods, and sports jerseys. They (rightly) know that if they are part of the relationship the audience has to the content, the brand will get value for it. Crypto.com reportedly paid $700 million to put its name on a building in 2021. But it doesn’t tell the Lakers how to play their games, or which uniforms to wear. Busch Light doesn’t tell its Nascar drivers which oil to use. The brands simply author the experience the consumer has with that content. But why does this paradigm not apply to film and television shows? It should. And, as we’re starting to learn, it can.

Our first effort was a documentary series called The Turning Point, coproduced by Trevor Noah, Time Studios, and—here’s the twist—P&G. The show landed on MSNBC. It looks like a Hollywood studio made it, not a global consumer product company. In fact, there was no product placement or reference to P&G products anywhere near the show. It simply connected with the value set of the corporation. I speak with A-list talent, athletes, and musicians regularly, who are eager to engage with this model. No movie star ever woke up, called their agent, and begged to do a deodorant commercial. But in this model, the brands are creating paths for celebrities to do the things they want to do, because our model is not branded content. It’s entertainment, paid for by brands. We already know that entertainment has the power to shift consumer behavior. This usually happens by accident. The chess industry boomed after The Queen’s Gambit made its move. Could any marketing campaign for any stakeholder in the chess industry have been more effective than this show was? My childhood favorite, Back to the Future, inadvertently launched the skateboarding industry into the stratosphere. Drive to Survive drove masses of new consumers to F-1. On the flip side, Merlot suffered when Paul Giamatti’s character proclaimed it was undrinkable.

There are dozens of global brands that spend a fortune sponsoring soccer. What if Coca-Cola or Budweiser produced Ted Lasso? Would an audience reject it on the merits? I say no. It would still be Ted Lasso. And it would be good. For the streamer, the audience and the brand. Rather than interrupting the entertainment with traditional advertising, every brand can harness the power of storytelling and create brand-appropriate premium entertainment that connects with consumers on a whole different level. Provided that there’s one simple concession: Brands must accept that they may not appear inside every frame. Perhaps the brand doesn’t need to appear at all. Controversial? Yes. Plus, marketers should partner with Hollywood producers from the jump. Instead of calling them later on in the process to create their branded content, which most consumers dismiss simply as longer commercials, marketers should work with Hollywood from the start to create actual shows, which would live on actual platforms where audiences consume entertainment. It’s about generating pop culture rather than merely latching on to it. It’s about the brand leveraging its authenticity to engage with audiences more successfully. And, if done right, it can actually return a profit for the brand footing the bill.

advertisement

In this new model, the happy accident becomes a strategically placed investment with an infinitely larger return. If a financial services company wanted to demonstrate its passion for entrepreneurs, why not make its version of Shark Tank? If a sports apparel company wanted to forge a new relationship with millennials, how about this generation’s Friday Night Lights? Wouldn’t audiences be more inclined to buy from Home Depot if Home Depot created Extreme Makeover: Home Edition? This is a loyalty program in disguise. The final piece of the puzzle is the distributors. And they’re ready for this change. I’ve spoken with heads of virtually every streamer and network. So long as the content is something they would want to buy anyway, and the deals are the same (or better) than they’d be with traditional studios, they’re open to it. And many of the traditional studios have indicated to us their desire to partner with brands to share the financial burden (and upside). Besides, there’s significant ad revenue to be gained. Like regular Hollywood studios and distributors, brands will likely pay money for ads to make sure their shows and films are seen by audiences. This is also how they will make sure audiences know the brand is behind the content in the first place. Everybody wins.

No Barbie, no problem. All brands can do this. The future lies in harnessing the power of premium storytelling and expanding brand universes to connect with consumers on a deeper and more genuine level. As the entertainment and media landscapes evolve, brands must adapt and seize the opportunity to make entertainment—not advertisements—to maintain their esteem in the hearts and minds of consumers. Our bet at Sugar23 is that this model will prove out, quickly. And large swaths of marketing and media dollars will start flowing into premium content. It’s already happening. We’ve launched studios with multiple global companies.

Brands don’t need their own doll or dreamhouse. However, some assembly is required. Call me. Michael Sugar is an Academy Award winning producer of such films as Spotlight and The Report, plus TV series including The Knick, Thirteen Reasons Why, The OA, and Dickinson. He is also the CEO of Sugar23, a talent management and multi-media production company.