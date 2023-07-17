Here’s what famous landmarks look like as Barbie Dreamhouses, according to AI

What would Buckingham Palace look like if Barbie moved in? And what would the Pharaohs think if the Giza pyramids became a fuschia pink vacation home? You’ve probably never asked yourself these questions before, but here are the answers, anyway.

[Photo: courtesy Jellyfish]

Marketing agency Jellyfish has used the generative AI program Midjourney to reimagine 13 landmarks around the world as surreal Barbie Dreamhouses. The Chrysler Building, naturally rendered in pink, is framed by a sumptuous atrium with a garage that is oddly reminiscent of a villain’s lair. The Space Needle appears much shorter and is wrapped in a donut-shaped, three-story apartment with a rooftop terrace. And the plaza in front of the Sydney Opera House has been turned into an oval pool—because “Barbie has to have a pool,” says Emma Rose, design director at Jellyfish.

[Photo: courtesy Jellyfish]

As one might expect from a marketing agency, the project is a marketing campaign for ConservatoryLand, which designs and manufactures conservatories in the U.K. Rose says that one of the client’s core audiences is families, and many conservatories are being transformed into playrooms. “We wanted to create a fun story which encompasses playroom energy and leans into the unstoppable Barbie phenomenon taking the world by storm,” she says.

[Photo: courtesy Jellyfish]

Barbiecore isn’t the only thing taking the world by storm. AI-generated images are too. Rose says the prompt “Barbie Dreamhouse style” did a lot of the heavy lifting, though she had to experiment with various other words and styles. To get the color right, she referenced Wes Anderson. For a postmodern touch and unusual building shapes, she mentioned Robert Venturi and Bernard Tschumi. And to round out the aesthetic, she sometimes added “art moderne,” “minimalism,” or “fairy key”— an ’80s Japanese-fashion style characterized by pastel colors and cutesy accessories.