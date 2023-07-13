Amazon Prime Day ‘discounts’ could be price hikes disguised as great deals

Every Prime Day—Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year—experts warn consumers not to fall for phishing emails and other scams perpetrated by hucksters. In recent years, though, as the event has grown into a free-for-all where Prime members have reportedly snagged $1.7 billion of exclusive savings on 300 million items, a growing number of shoppers say the problem isn’t falling prey to outside con artists but being duped on the Amazon platform itself.

After Prime Day’s “epic deals” went live on Tuesday morning, shoppers began posting screenshots of products they were encountering that seemed to be on sale—sometimes quite substantially. But upon closer inspection, they learned the base price was hiked up to give the false impression of a discount.

Apparently it/ Prime Day so if you’re shopping just be aware that this is the stuff they’re pulling. Someone saved this to their cart yesterday priced at $69 to buy today for the sale but saw Amazon just upped the price to fake a discount. Theres a current class action re: this pic.twitter.com/ixrBz508kt — Longfellow, Esq. (@callmelongfell2) July 11, 2023

The tweet above includes a number of comments by users commiserating that they, too, got scammed during Prime Day. Others allege that they’ve at least noticed this tactic of discounting marked-up items on everything from vacuums to school supplies to frames. One person claimed an item saved in their cart cost $1,300 earlier this week but mysteriously climbed to $1,400 on Wednesday, once Prime Day began.

Other shoppers claimed to have discovered a weird price disparity at checkout: In the example below, from Amazon’s UK site, the supposed Prime Day Deal was 34% off an electric sander listed for £42.95. An observant buyer, however, would realize they’re only saving £1.51 once the sander is added to their cart, where the price suddenly changes to £30.