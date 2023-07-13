Is Airbnb crashing or not? It depends on what data you look at

One real estate expert made waves last month when he pronounced Airbnb was collapsing, posting a data chart showing revenues falling nearly 50% in some cities. It wasn’t long before another expert disputed that claim, showing different figures that showed a slowdown in revenue, but nowhere close to the initial numbers.

Who to believe? Many media outlets ran with the “collapsing” story, since that Tweet went viral and nothing draws readers faster than panic. In truth, both Tweets were a little bit right and a little bit wrong—but it ultimately all comes down to that old business chestnut: Supply and demand.

Before we dive in too deep, it’s worth noting that Airbnb should provide some real clarity to this question in the coming weeks. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings by the end of the month. Right now, though, it’s in the Securities and Exchange Commission-mandated quiet period, which prohibits it from making forecasts or expressing any opinions about the value of their company, so it can’t say very much.