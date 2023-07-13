Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Airbnb has spent a lot of time and effort over the past few years increasing the number of hosts on its platform, essentially boosting the supply of places to stay in the market.

Is Airbnb crashing or not? It depends on what data you look at

[Images: Clay LeConey; Rawpixel]

BY Chris Morris

The argument started, as so many do these days, on Twitter.

One real estate expert made waves last month when he pronounced Airbnb was collapsing, posting a data chart showing revenues falling nearly 50% in some cities. It wasn’t long before another expert disputed that claim, showing different figures that showed a slowdown in revenue, but nowhere close to the initial numbers.

Who to believe? Many media outlets ran with the “collapsing” story, since that Tweet went viral and nothing draws readers faster than panic. In truth, both Tweets were a little bit right and a little bit wrong—but it ultimately all comes down to that old business chestnut: Supply and demand.

Before we dive in too deep, it’s worth noting that Airbnb should provide some real clarity to this question in the coming weeks. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings by the end of the month. Right now, though, it’s in the Securities and Exchange Commission-mandated quiet period, which prohibits it from making forecasts or expressing any opinions about the value of their company, so it can’t say very much. 

In a statement to Fast Company, though, a company spokesperson said of the “collapsing” talk: “The data is not consistent with our own data. As we said during our Q1 earnings, more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever before, with Nights and Experiences Booked growing 19% in Q1 2023 compared to a year ago.”

(It’s also worth noting Airbnb stock has gained about 3% since the dueling Tweets went out, indicating investors aren’t putting a lot of stock in the “collapse” theory.)

All of that said, there are a number of factors at play here.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics