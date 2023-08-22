How Capital One designed its new ATMs to be totally cardless

You might use the digital wallet on your phone to pay for your coffee and groceries. Shouldn’t you be able to use it to take out cash, too? Over the past five years, banks have unveiled ATMs that don’t require a physical card at all. Now, as the winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Finance category, Capital One has just redesigned its cardless ATM to be even more seamless.

Capital One realized that consumer behavior was changing during the pandemic. Tap-to-pay technology skyrocketed, as consumers shifted away from using physical cards. QR codes gained traction, as many restaurants used them to share digital menus. The company decided to apply some of these findings to a new ATM system.

[Photo: courtesy Capital One]

Last November, Capital One unveiled a newly designed cardless ATM. Before even stepping up to the ATM, customers can use their app to pre-stage the transaction, indicating how much money they want to withdraw. Then, when they reach the machine, they simply need to scan a QR code, and the cash comes right out. “No fumbling to find a card,” says Jason Ferrell, MVP, experience design, Capital One. “No touching the machine. No dealing with clunky software or hardware.”

Since launching, the company has seen a notable reduction in the amount of time it takes for their customers to withdraw cash. “The experience transforms the inconvenient and manual process of cash withdrawals into a smooth, secure, and totally digital experience,” says Ferrell.