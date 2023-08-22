Shake Shack’s new ‘drive thru’ is designed to conquer the suburbs

Shake Shack was born in the city—its humble origins were as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. Over the past two decades, the fast-casual chain has expanded to 436 locations, most of which are in urban areas.

But last year, Shake Shack, the winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Hospitality category, took a big step to conquer the suburbs by opening a dozen drive-throughs in places like Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Orlando, Florida. The menu boards and pickup windows are an extension of the brand’s clean, sleek branding. The brand’s iconic Edison light-bulb fixtures, which are featured in restaurant patios, also adorn the order and pick-up points in the drive-throughs.

But the real innovation happens on the back-end, thanks to a split-kitchen design that has a dedicated cooking facility for the drive-through business. This allows the restaurant to quickly and efficiently deliver customized menu items to drive-through guests. “Our drive thru is an extension of our ‘in-Shack’ dining experience,” says Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer, Shake Shack. “We’ve always been made-to-order, and we’re continuing to cook food that way for all drive-thru locations to show our commitment to using premium ingredients and cooking techniques.”

The company’s initial drive-throughs have been a success, with operating profit margins just as strong—or better—than the average at its non-drive-through restaurants. The company plans to open 10 to 15 new drive-through locations in 2023. McCaughan says these new drive-throughs align with customers’ lifestyles, as they’re spending more time in their cars and working remotely in suburbs. But this could also win over new consumers. “We’re growing our competitive position,” he says.