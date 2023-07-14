They were Javelin missiles used to fight Russian tanks. Now they’re high-end speakers

Ukraine needs ambulances.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, despite being protected by international law, emergency vehicles on the front lines have been attacked and destroyed by artillery fire as they traverse the ruins of what used to be roads. [Image: BOOWTank] In normal times, Maksym Huzii and his family run a landscaping business. He is not a designer—but he became one when he got his hands on a used javelin missile tube and spearheaded the design of the BOOWTANK high-end speaker, which is now helping to raise funds for ambulances in Ukraine. [Photo: BOOWTank] “We are fighting, we are struggling, we are trying to survive,” he says. “It’s like David and Goliath, and we have to be really fast, really creative, really responsible about our actions if we want to survive. We started this project not because we wanted to; we started it because we had to do something.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: BOOWTank] When the war upended his Etis landscaping business, he cofounded the charity Etis Help and began reaching out to former suppliers from around Europe. In the year since, Etis Help has shipped more than 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the front line, helped thousands of displaced families move, and supplied Ukrainian defense forces with more than 50 vehicles. [Photo: BOOWTank] Then, one of Huzii’s friends in the special forces gave him a NATO-supplied javelin missile tube that had been fired at a Russian BMP-2 tank. Huzii had seen projects that featured drawing or painting on similar tubes, but he set out to create something purely functional: a consumer speaker. “I don’t want to ask people to please donate money and we’ll give them something [that] they will bring to their house and leave in the garage,” he says. “You have to give people a really good product that will be useful to them.”

[Photo: BOOWTank] Rather than stock the tube with cheap imported components, he turned to Park Audio, the biggest manufacturer of pro audio gear in Ukraine. The company put its engineers on the challenge—as it turns out, it’s no small feat to get premium audio components into a fixed-size cylindrical form. Still, a few weeks later, they had a prototype and the BOOWTANK (“boow” translating in Ukraine to “was,” as in, there used to be a tank before the missile was fired)—was born. The device boasts a 12” subwoofer, two six-inch speakers for the mid-range, and a 1” driver for the high end; Huzii’s team says with its 1,000 watts it has ample power to keep a concert of 100 people going strong. It also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and links directly to streaming services. Aesthetically, Huzii’s goal was to change as little as possible. The units bear the dents and dings that are inherent to their function—and ultimately, Huzii says the design honors the fact that they were used on a real battlefield, and some of the people who deployed them likely did not survive the conflict. The only elements that divert from the original design are the front panels and stabilizers.

[Photo: BOOWTank] Alexander Khuda, cofounder of Restream, purchased the first BOOWTANK for $13,500, and the next one is currently being raffled off by Etis Help, with the goal of generating around $40,000 to purchase three initial ambulances from their Italian supplier (tickets cost around $13.50, and can be purchased here). More units are in development, and anyone interested in signing up for the general waiting list can send a direct message to the Etis Help Instagram account. Going forward, Huzii wants to provide five to six ambulances every month—but, ultimately, he just yearns to stop doing this. “I hope that next year it will be impossible to find anti-tank systems in Ukraine,” he says. “This project was born to die.”