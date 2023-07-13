It’s been 25 years since the internet went mainstream, and 96.1% of it remains inaccessible . From low contrast text, to images with no alt text, to missing headings (i.e., the primary mechanism used by screen readers to navigate content), millions of websites around the world are excluding people with learning disabilities or visual and hearing impairments.

That’s not for a lack of resources. The internet, in fact, is brimming with widgets, applications, browser extensions, plus various platforms and guidelines that web designers and developers can use to make their websites more accessible. So, we decided to bring them all under one roof and create the ultimate guide to designing an accessible website.

The following list was created with the help of a dozen web designers, accessibility advocates, and resources, including Perkins Access, the digital accessibility group from the world-renowned Perkins School for the Blind, and The A11y Project—a community-driven hub that strives to make digital accessibility easier and includes a wealth of resources like book recommendations, accessibility courses, conferences, blogs, dev tools, and more.

How to check for color and contrast

Contrast Grid, you can test various foreground and background color combinations to ensure your color palette is compliant with the minimum contrast requirements as set by the most popular digital accessibility standards, known as Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) WCAG 2.0 Color Shark also lets you test text and background color combos, but if your suggested pairing fails, the website will suggest the closest accessible color. (It also lets you simulate different types of color blindness.)

Similarly, Color Safe helps designers choose an accessible color palette that is compliant with WCAG Guidelines. The platform is a bit less intuitive to use, but it also lets you choose a font size, weight, and family.

If you use Figma, Luca Gonneli, who is the founder of data visualization studio Algo, recommends Figma’s Color Blind plug-in. “That is one of our go-to resources when testing color palettes, to ensure our designs have enough contrast & are accessible to all,” he says.

The above tools are useful for specific actions, but if you want to gain a better, more holistic understanding of the ways that color and contrast can affect the experience of any given user interface, then look no further than Color & Contrast. Created by former Adobe designer Nate Baldwin, the website combines scientific, theoretical, and practical information with interactive illustrations and graphics that help convey the written material in more digestible ways.

How to write accessible image descriptions

An accessible website, especially one that relies on visuals, can’t be complete without useful image descriptions. Perkins Access recommends the Cooper Hewitt Guidelines for Image Descriptions—a living document that helps designers create websites for visitors who use assistive technology. It includes recommendations on length but also language use, like how to describe people, how to talk about colors, and how to make descriptions richer and more relatable.