For Twitter, this one key metric ticked up just days before the Threads launch

If you want a classic example of unfortunate timing, take a look at the way Fidelity Investments is valuing its stake in the Twitter buyout that Elon Musk put together last year.

Fidelity, as we’ve discussed before, is the only one of the 20 investors in X Holdings, the new name for Twitter, that’s required to publicly disclose the value of its stake in the buyout.

That’s because the Fidelity mutual funds that own X Holdings are bought and sold by investors based on asset value per share, which requires Fidelity to place a current value on X Holdings, whose stock isn’t publicly traded.

After writing down the value of its X Holdings stake three times (by a total of 66.7%), Fidelity wrote up the value of its X Holdings stake a bit (by 4.8%) as of the end of May, the last date for which numbers are available. That brought the decline since the buyout to 65.1%.