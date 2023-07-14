Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Twitter’s valuation reversed its downward trend, but did Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg kill the momentum?

For Twitter, this one key metric ticked up just days before the Threads launch

[Photo: Yiorgos Ntrahas/Unsplash]

BY Allan Sloan

If you want a classic example of unfortunate timing, take a look at the way Fidelity Investments is valuing its stake in the Twitter buyout that Elon Musk put together last year.

Fidelity, as we’ve discussed before, is the only one of the 20 investors in X Holdings, the new name for Twitter, that’s required to publicly disclose the value of its stake in the buyout.

That’s because the Fidelity mutual funds that own X Holdings are bought and sold by investors based on asset value per share, which requires Fidelity to place a current value on X Holdings, whose stock isn’t publicly traded.

After writing down the value of its X Holdings stake three times (by a total of 66.7%), Fidelity wrote up the value of its X Holdings stake a bit (by 4.8%) as of the end of May, the last date for which numbers are available. That brought the decline since the buyout to 65.1%.

Fidelity, which declined comment, apparently assumed that despite Musk’s mucking around and various other problems, Twitter was having a modest comeback of sorts and had hired a well-regarded new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, who’d been head of advertising sales at NBCUniversal.

Oops. Since Fidelity increased the value it placed on X Holdings, Twitter has not only had problems on its site and declines in traffic but also—and most important—now has to contend with a scary new competitor, Threads.

Is Threads a Twitter killer?

Threads, launched by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) on July 6, says it signed up 100 million users in a mere five days after being launched. 

Allan Sloan is an independent business journalist and seven-time winner of the Loeb Award, business journalism’s highest honor. More

