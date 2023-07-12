The Home Depot reveals this year’s big (really big) Halloween decorations

Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton from The Home Depot that has become a viral Halloween decoration, is getting some new friends this year.

The home improvement chain, which has become a leading supplier of Halloween decorations, introduced today its lineup for 2023, with a host of towering ghouls ranging from 7 to 13 feet tall. Online sales will begin Thursday, July 13; most products will be in stores by Labor Day weekend.

Leading the charge this year is a 13-foot-tall animated Jack Skellington from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the first in a collaboration between the two companies. This display will sing three parts of his signature theme song and owners will be able to replace the top of his face to alternate between a cheerful and sinister looking Jack. The giant statue will run $399.

Want something a bit scarier? An animated “Predator of Night” creature stands 9 feet tall and has a 12-foot wingspan. The display can withstand winds of more than 20mph, says Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative holiday.