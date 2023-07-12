The Home Depot reveals this year’s big (really big) Halloween decorations

Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton from The Home Depot that has become a viral Halloween decoration, is getting some new friends this year.
The home improvement chain, which has become a leading supplier of Halloween decorations, introduced today its lineup for 2023, with a host of towering ghouls ranging from 7 to 13 feet tall. Online sales will begin Thursday, July 13; most products will be in stores by Labor Day weekend.
Leading the charge this year is a 13-foot-tall animated Jack Skellington from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the first in a collaboration between the two companies. This display will sing three parts of his signature theme song and owners will be able to replace the top of his face to alternate between a cheerful and sinister looking Jack. The giant statue will run $399.
Want something a bit scarier? An animated “Predator of Night” creature stands 9 feet tall and has a 12-foot wingspan. The display can withstand winds of more than 20mph, says Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative holiday.
For those who prefer a sci-fi twist, the THD-3000 (THD . . . The Home Depot . . . get it?) is an online-only, $279, 7-foot cyborg that blends replicated skin and metal and uses servo motors to add lifelike movement to its eyes and eyelids.
“This year, I can confidently say you could place some of our pieces in any theme park and you wouldn’t know the difference between their animatronics that cost thousands of dollars and our pieces, which cost roughly $250,” says Allen. “This is driven by the durability from our frame structures, our utilization of superior materials and fabric and, most importantly, servo motors. Servo motors have been a game changer for us.”
Got to have ghosts? The company will introduce a 12-foot-tall towering apparition for $349. Want a witch? You can get a 12-foot animated one that hovers in the air for $299. Alas, the giant, ripped werewolf that was a sensation last year will not return in 2023.