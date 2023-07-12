At this Alabama company, the majority of employees are in recovery. That’s by design

When Robyn Pierce Stringer, who is in recovery from drug addiction, had an upcoming court date that would decide if she’d regain custody of her children, she mentioned to her boss that she may need a character witness. Well aware of Stringer’s situation, her boss made an offer: He proposed shutting down the entire company for the day and having all 70-plus employees turn up at court as witnesses.

Ultimately, Stringer regained custody without the need for the company shutdown. But that show of solidarity is not an out-of-the-ordinary occurrence at Expedited Transport Agency (ETA), a logistics company in Birmingham, Alabama, that Tim Cross started in 2011, where the majority of employees are in recovery from alcohol or drugs.

That’s by design, to provide a second chance—and support—for those in active recovery. Many people who have experienced alcohol and/or drug addiction can find it challenging to obtain work due to social stigma, let alone to find a supportive workplace that understands their experience and has resources to allow them to thrive.

Cross, 54, is in recovery from alcohol addiction. As a young boy, he fled home with his mother after his father physically abused her. He says he turned to alcohol as a teen, suffering “drug and alcohol torture” for 20 years before getting sober and rejoining the workforce in the logistics industry. “Somebody gave me a second chance,” he says.