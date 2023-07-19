How AI helped me make a better to-do list

I think we can agree that artificial intelligence is changing our world. However most of us are still in the infancy stage when it comes to learning how to use the technology. While you may rely on common use cases, like asking Siri for directions , AI may soon make you more productive by helping you create a better to-do list, especially when it comes to completing big-picture items.

Even large projects and goals are really just a series of to-dos, says Amir Salihefendic, CEO and founder of the productivity and collaboration software company Doist. “There’s a huge amount of preparation that goes into them, and a big project can be a lot of hours,” he says. “You need to split them up, and you can utilize AI models to help you create tasks.”

Recently, the Doist team added AI capabilities to its popular Todoist app. In the experimental phase, the tool helps break down big goals by suggesting smaller tasks that can be added to the user’s to-do list. For example, if you want to run a marathon, the tool may suggest that you invest in proper running shoes, research routes, create a training plan, find a personal trainer, and join a training group. Users can select the tasks that are relevant to them, and schedule them on their to-do list.

Trying it Out

I recently tested out writing an AI-powered to-do list. One of the things I needed to accomplish was to meet with a financial planner. The item felt a little ambiguous, so I used Todoist to create a plan of action. I put the general task “create a to-do list for meeting with a financial planner” into the app. It generated this list of sub tasks: