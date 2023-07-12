This new U.S. factory plans to turn captured CO2 into a million gallons of jet fuel annually

On the site of a former sugar beet mill in Moses Lake, Washington, a startup called Twelve is building a very different type of factory: one of the first to make jet fuel from CO2 and renewable electricity.

Over the next several months, the company will be deploying its core “carbon transformation” technology, designed to efficiently split CO2 and water and then recombine carbon and hydrogen molecules into the building blocks for jet fuel. Other equipment at the plant will make the fuel itself. “At this single facility, it’ll take CO2, water, and green electricity and turn that into a finished jet fuel product that can be used in existing aircraft,” says CEO and cofounder Nicholas Flanders. Production will begin in 2024. Twelve’s core innovation, this “membrane electrode assembly,” turns CO2, water, and renewable energy into carbon-based products that are typically made from fossil fuels. [Photo: Twelve] The startup, which also uses CO2 to make chemicals that have been tested in products like Tide laundry detergent, previously partnered with the Air Force to test the fuel. The fuel has been certified for use in a 50-50 blend with conventional jet fuel. New planes will eventually be able to use a version that’s 100% made from CO2. The new fuel can help cut emissions by as much as 90%.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Nearby factories, including paper mills and ethanol plants, will supply the captured CO2. Twelve wanted to build its first commercial plant in Washington in part because of the state’s high percentage of clean energy sources, including more than two-thirds that come from hydropower. The state also has new tax incentives for sustainable aviation fuel and is a hub for the aerospace industry. Alternative fuels are currently expensive, but federal incentives will help bring the costs down. According to Flanders, Twelve’s process is also cheaper than that of some other operations that have attempted to achieve the same thing. Typically, to split CO2 molecules, “you need really high temperatures and lots of energy to crack it apart into a more useful form,” he says. The company’s tech makes it possible to do that in a single step, which means it can happen at a low temperature, with less energy, and with less expensive equipment. Twelve’s process uses a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) reactor architecture for CO2 electrolysis. This architecture has been used commercially for water electrolysis for decades. [Photo: Twelve] Initially, the cost of this fuel will still be higher than regular jet fuel, but Flanders says that ultimately it can become cost-competitive. Alaska Airlines and Microsoft partnered with the company last year to help scale up production faster and push costs down; both companies plan to begin buying the new jet fuel from Twelve next year. Shopify is also one of the first customers; the company says that it hasn’t decided yet how it will use the fuel, but that it sees the partnership with Twelve as a template for other companies that want to replace petroleum-based jet fuel.

When production begins next year, the Washington factory will produce around 40,000 gallons of fuel annually. But Twelve’s goal is to scale its production to 1 million gallons of fuel a year. That’s still a tiny fraction of what the industry needs—globally, airlines used 95 billion gallons of jet fuel in 2019. Right now, a small amount of sustainable aviation fuel is being produced from used cooking oil, but that method has extremely limited growth potential, as there’s only so much used cooking oil available. Flanders believes that most jet fuel will eventually be made with electricity and captured CO2 instead. Other companies are also beginning to make jet fuel with clean energy and CO2, including Air Company, a New York-based startup. And there’s plenty of CO2 available to use, which Flanders notes is essential: “Really, for the scale of the aviation industry, we need to look to something that’s a virtually unlimited source of carbon.”