Study: Gender speaks louder than words at work

Theoretically, work is supposed to be the ultimate meritocracy, but ask employees and you’ll probably hear a different story. Coqual, a global nonprofit that researches bias in the workplace, surveyed 5,481 full-time employees in order to understand gender bias and the ways it manifests at work. Unsurprisingly, they found gender matters. Women, particularly women of color, report being left behind, while trans professionals report the most microaggressions. Here are some of the survey highlights.
- Men are still doing better than women: 54% of men said they are very satisfied with their work-life balance, compared to only 37% of women who say the same. Meanwhile, 67% of men say that they have been promoted or considered for promotion during the last four years, compared to 53% of women. Only 38% of women say they have strong networks compared to about half of men.
- Women of color are left behind: 24% of Black women and 19% of Latina women say race negatively impacts their career compared to 14% of white women. However, 42% of Black women have considered leaving their job within the last year, compared to 34% of white women.
- Transgender employees face particular bias: 60% of trans employees say they face bias or negative social interactions, compared to 39% of cisgender professionals. Meanwhile, 47% of trans and nonbinary employees have been told by colleagues that they are going through a phase, 54% have been misgendered, and 41% have been told their gender identity makes their colleagues uncomfortable.
“Issues of gender identity are becoming huge,” said Nancy Rothbard, a professor of management at Wharton, in the report. “In the next 5 to 10 years, there is going to be a wave hitting the corporate world. There is going to be a revolution . . . and I don’t think corporations are prepared.”
