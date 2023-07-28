Study: Gender speaks louder than words at work

Theoretically, work is supposed to be the ultimate meritocracy, but ask employees and you’ll probably hear a different story. Coqual, a global nonprofit that researches bias in the workplace, surveyed 5,481 full-time employees in order to understand gender bias and the ways it manifests at work. Unsurprisingly, they found gender matters. Women, particularly women of color, report being left behind, while trans professionals report the most microaggressions. Here are some of the survey highlights.