This Oklahoma gas station was the only one for Black travelers on Route 66. Soon, it could be restored

If Black travelers drove along Route 66 in the early part of the 20th century, there’s a good chance they stopped at the Threatt Filling Station to fill up their tanks and grab something to eat. The family-owned station near Luther, Oklahoma, is believed to be the only such location on the historic highway during the Jim Crow era.

While it was a crucial stop for decades, it closed in the 1970s and eventually fell into disrepair. In early 2022, Fast Company wrote about the Threatt family’s efforts to raise money and restore the historic site. Now, that dream is closer to becoming a reality. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThreattFillingStation (@threattfillingstation) Allen Threatt Sr. opened the station around 1915, with 160 acres that eventually expanded to include a farm, a field for Negro League baseball games, an outdoor stage, and a bar. After closing in the ’70s, it sat empty for decades. Then, in 2021, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the filling station to its 11 Most Endangered Places list, prompting interest from organizations and residents who wanted to save the property. This designation didn’t just pique the interest of preservationists, it also helped solicit grants for restoration from the National Trust, including its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and its Route 66 Initiative.

The Threatt Filling Station also received unexpected help from masonry workers with the National Trust’s Hands-On Preservation Experiences (HOPE), a program that helps train people interested in preservation. “It’s allowed us to basically restore the exterior of the building,” says Ed Threatt, one of Allen Threatt Sr.’s grandsons. Originally, only the front of the building was going to be restored, but the efforts have expanded to include the entire exterior. “That was a surprise.” As part of a two-week project push, the HOPE team documented the site’s current conditions, restored the unique stone façade with freshly repointed mortar joints, and repaired and replaced masonry elements. The group was able to keep the two-week project under $25,000, according to Molly Baker, who managed the HOPE crew. Meanwhile, the other National Historic Preservation grants covered costs for the windows, second-story siding, and the roof. During a recent community gathering day at the filling station, people from various organizations came out to show their support, including those involved with the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and local officials from the community of Luther.

“It really shows how important this space is to the community, because we had a huge turnout and it meant something to [everyone] to be there and to be a part of this,” Baker says. Altogether, the family has raised $150,000 in grants and donations, says Charles David Threatt, another grandson of the founder. The family hopes to turn the property into an interpretive center that will showcase the building’s history. They’d like to raise another $750,00 to install various features, including an RV park, EV charging stations, and a walking path. Their goal is to have it opened before the Centennial of the Mother Road in 2026, the 100th anniversary of when Route 66 was commissioned for use for drivers from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

Charles David says the family has learned a lot about its own history during the restoration process, including that the station was an American Red Cross First Aid Station, the only one operated entirely by Black people in the country. “It means a lot, and [we] want to open [it] up and give the history of the family, what it was like being on Route 66 back in the Jim Crow era,” he says. “We want our descendants to know [the history]. It means the world to us.”