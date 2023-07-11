They exist! 9 Prime Day products that are actually well-designed

It’s Prime Day!

Which is . . . a mixed bag because Amazon carries anything and everything. A lot of that anything and everything is poorly designed, disposable junk, akin to the days of a $5 DVD bargain bin where you just might find a quality disc if you had the temerity to dig through the voluminous copies of Battlefield Earth. Since we’re Co.Design, my editor and I spelunked into that veritable bin to see what good design we could turn up on this most hallowed day of deals. Here are nine discounted products that marry form and function and just might restore your faith in Jeff Bezos’ personal holiday in the process.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine [Photo: Amazon] For the casual coffee imbiber, Breville’s overengineered caffeine station is probably overkill. But should your inner barista awaken—or should you want 24/7 access to a better shot than your local Starbucks can provide—it’s a great time to snag this tongue-twister industrial legend for 27% off. Echo Link Amp

[Photo: Amazon] If you’re tired of the tinny tunes emanating from your Echo Dot, go hi-fi (or at least higher-fi) with this amp, which can seamlessly connect not just with the music on your phone, but your analog turntable and other legacy devices as well. It falls short of its super-high-end counterparts, but then so does the price. Alexa is theoretically all about simplifying your life, and it’s nice to see a minimalist design—just a volume knob—reflecting that. Eero WiFi Products [Photo: Amazon] Regardless of whether you’re a serious gamer or a parent in a family whose members are all nibbling away bit by bit at that network bandwidth, you deserve comically fast Wi-Fi. Amazon bought Eero in 2019 (and luckily didn’t change its understated look), which means you can now get said Wi-Fi in a variety of Prime Day deals.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner [Photo: Amazon] While Dyson has always infused its products with playful pops of color, I’m not the biggest fan of the purple here. But as a person whose life is largely defined by dog fur and the endless battle against it, there’s no better tool in my arsenal than this exceptionally engineered vacuum, which is cord-free and good for 40 minutes of high-performance hair-eradicating salvos. Anker USB C Hub

advertisement

[Photo: Amazon] Anker obviously can’t really take credit for the space gray aesthetic here—but the company can take credit for affordably solving one of the most annoying parts of being a MacBook owner: the lack of ports. Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack [Photo: Amazon] Online and via word of mouth, people are obsessed with this bag. It takes the vibe of a Herschel pack and does it up for new parents, adding waterproofing, a diaper organizer, insulated bottle pockets, a wet wipe dispenser, and more. It even clips onto a stroller, and comes in a ton of colors.

Solo Stove (various models) [Photo: Amazon] Over the Solo Stove trend? Perhaps you just haven’t spent enough time in a backyard around one. Beyond the sleek, industrial exterior is everything that earned the Solo Stove its cultlike following. Not only will it get blazing hot and keep you warm, its smartly engineered airflow minimizes smoke—and when the festivities are over, it’s a breeze to clean. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer

[Photo: Amazon] KitchenAid mixers are often countertop statements as much as they are functional objects (if not more). Regardless of whether you’re looking to complement your culinary style gallery or up your baking game, if you’ve ever been short on counter space, this Mini 3.5-quart model retains the vibe of its larger siblings while not really being all that mini—after all, it’s still capable of churning out dough for 60 cookies at a time. POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda [Photo: Amazon] And finally: Your reminder, via POPPI’s delightfully vibrant graphic design, that Prime Day also includes groceries on Amazon Fresh. May as well overhaul the fridge and grab some stuff you actually need amid all those impulse buys in your cart!