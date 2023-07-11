How air-conditioning divided U.S. presidents, realigned politics—and made the world hotter

William Faulkner hated air-conditioning. He lived for most of his life in a two-story Greek Revival home built in 1848. Faulkner installed plumbing, electricity, and heat. But despite the monumental summer heat in Mississippi, he refused to install air-conditioning. Instead, he added a sleeping porch upstairs. In his novel The Reivers, one of the characters grouses, “There are no seasons at all any more, with interiors artificially contrived at sixty degrees in summer and ninety degrees in winter, so that mossbacked recidivists like me must go outside in summer to escape cold and in winter to escape heat.” (The day after Faulkner died, his wife, Estelle, had a window-unit air conditioner installed in her upstairs bedroom.)

Faulkner wasn’t the only one who saw air-conditioning as a technology from hell. A cooling system was installed in the White House in the 1930s, but President Franklin Delano Roosevelt preferred to throw open the windows in the Oval Office during the summer and work in his shirtsleeves. (In contrast, President Lyndon Johnson, who was a Texan, liked to crank up the air-conditioning and sleep under an electric blanket during sweltering D.C. summers.) In 1945, Henry Miller titled his memoir about a trip across America The Air-Conditioned Nightmare. Soul singer Aretha Franklin once stopped a live show when someone turned the air-conditioning on, worried that the cool air would ruin her voice. But most people who tried it loved it. And it changed the landscape of America, opening up whole new frontiers to migration and development. White retirees in the North, previously unwilling to put up with the muggy heat of Florida and other Southern states, flocked south to air-conditioned condos on beaches and golf courses. They drove their air-conditioned cars to air-conditioned shopping malls and ate in air-conditioned restaurants. Corporations moved their headquarters south. Factories and manufacturing plants, fertilized by cheap real estate and nonunion labor, blossomed in abandoned cotton fields. The political ramifications of this demographic shift to the Sun Belt was enormous. The flood of conservative retirees to the South, once a Democratic stronghold, shifted the balance of power in American politics. Between 1940 and 1980, warm-climate states in the South gained 29 electoral college votes, while the colder states of the Northeast and the Rust Belt lost 31. Among the first to figure this out was Richard Nixon, who wooed these Sun Belt conservatives in the 1960s with anti-civil-rights messages and racial dog whistles. American politics has never been the same since.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As the Sun Belt boomed, the technology of personal comfort had large and unexpected costs that were just beginning to be understood. In 1974, a group of scientists published research suggesting that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the chemicals used as refrigerants in air conditioners, freezers, and refrigerators, as well as in aerosol spray cans, could deplete the Earth’s ozone layer, which protected people (as well as plants and wildlife) from damaging effects of the sun, including skin cancer. In 1985, when a hole in the atmosphere was found over Antarctica, the ozone hole theory was no longer a theory. People freaked out. Within two years, an international treaty known as the Montreal Protocol was in place that cut the use of CFCs in half. The treaty was remarkably effective, a textbook example of the power of global agreements when everyone is on board. Today, CFCs are outlawed by 197 countries around the world and scientists agree that the ozone layer is slowly recovering. Unfortunately, CFCs were replaced by another human-made type of chemical—hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which contain carbon, hydrogen, and fluorine. HFCs have the advantage of not destroying the ozone layer. But they have the disadvantage of being greenhouse gases that are up to 15,000 times more potent than CO2. Air conditioners don’t burn HFCs, but the gas often leaks out of the machines during repairs or disposal, or whenever the piping in the units becomes old and leaky. HFCs are being phased out over the next several decades, but the air-conditioning units that contain them will linger for a very long time.

Air-conditioning is also a big energy suck. Globally, air-conditioning accounts for nearly 20% of the total electricity used in buildings, which means it contributes a significant amount of the greenhouse gas pollution from buildings that are heating up the atmosphere. The hotter the planet gets, the more air-conditioning feels necessary. The more it feels necessary, the more electricity is required to power it. And as long as some portion of that electricity is generated by fossil fuels, that means more greenhouse gas pollution—which further heats up the climate. It’s a vicious cycle. And it is even more vicious in cities, especially in older and poorer neighborhoods, where old, inefficient window air conditioners hang out of every building, sucking heat out of the interior but blowing it out into the street. In this sense, air-conditioning is not a cooling technology at all—it’s simply a tool for heat redistribution. Air-conditioning is a distinctly American invention, as red, white, and blue as a double cheeseburger with a Coke and a side of fries. And like hamburgers and Cokes, it quickly went from an American curiosity to a global addiction. “Comfort is valued because it promises consistency, normalcy, and predictability, which allow for increased productivity or a good night’s sleep,” architectural historian Daniel Barber wrote in an essay about our addiction to air-conditioning. “Comfort indicates that one has risen above the inconsistencies of the natural world and triumphed, not only over nature and the weather, but over chance itself. We can rely on comfort. It will be there when we get back.”

[Cover Image: courtesy Little, Brown and Co.] It’s a false victory, however. The quest for comfort at all costs—or to be more precise, the sense that comfort is an inalienable right of modern life—is wreaking havoc on our world. As Barber put it, “Comfort is destroying the future, one click at a time.” Excerpted from The Heat Will Kill You First, by Jeff Goodell. Reprinted with permission from Little, Brown and Co. All rights reserved.