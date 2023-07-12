The mass exodus of tech’s DEI leaders is now underway

In 2019, Angela Roseboro took on what might have seemed like an impossible job. As the new chief diversity officer at Riot Games, she was tasked with overhauling the culture right as the company was weathering very public claims of sexism and a class-action lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and sexual misconduct. “I didn’t want to go to a company that wanted a face of diversity,” she says. “I wanted to do real work.”

And she did: During her time there, Roseboro, who reported directly to then-CEO Nicolo Laurent, conducted a pay-equity audit and broadened its talent acquisition to hire more non-gamers. In its most recent diversity report, Riot disclosed that the number of women at the company had increased to 21% across leadership roles. Riot’s efforts extended into its actual games, too, as the company introduced more diverse characters.

But more than three years later, Roseboro was ready to leave, in spite of the culture shifts she had set into motion. Even as she was making those changes, Roseboro had to navigate and react to other allegations of misconduct: In 2021, a former employee filed a harassment and discrimination suit against Laurent, which moved into arbitration after an independent investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. (That year, Riot also settled the class-action suit, paying $100 million to former and current workers—albeit only after the company’s initial proposal of a $10 million payout was rejected.) Between the drum beat of the pandemic and ongoing racial violence, Roseboro felt more like a crisis manager than anything else. It was hard to be anything but reactive when the world was spinning off its axis. “It wasn’t that I didn’t feel supported,” she says. “Honestly I think I ran out of gas.” After closing out 2022 with Riot, Roseboro stepped away to start her own consulting practice.

Many of Roseboro’s peers in the tech industry have found themselves in a similar state, facing burnout and the mounting pressures of their work. A revolving door of diversity leaders have passed through companies like Google and Twitter over the last decade, but the last few years have seen especially high rates of turnover and notable DEI departures across the business community. Pinterest has cycled through three DEI leads over the last four years, while Apple is onto its third diversity leader since making its first such hire in 2017. Like many companies, Zoom brought on a chief diversity officer in 2020, but they stepped down after less than two years; the role has been vacant since. Airbnb has yet to retain a chief diversity officer for more than two and a half years. And it’s not just the tech world that has seen this kind of turnover: In the last month alone, at least six DEI executives—all Black women—have stepped down from their posts at entertainment companies including Netflix and Disney.