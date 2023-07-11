Researchers worry about data access in a Threads-ruled world

Threads, Meta’s new Twitter competitor, continues to grow at an astonishing rate: In the week since the app was released, it has already amassed over 100 million users .

But for all that Threads might offer in terms of reliability, the backing of a big tech company, and less chaos than Twitter under Elon Musk, there’s also a very real fear among academic researchers that vital visibility into how we interact online—which increasingly bleeds into the offline—is going to disappear.

That’s because Meta has historically been more reticent to share insights about its users with academic researchers than other platforms—particularly Twitter.

“Twitter was, by and large, the best dataset to understand how people interacted on social media sites, just because most of the posts were public to begin with and the API—before it was behind the paywall—was relatively accessible,” says Rebecca Williams, associate director for privacy and data at the American Civil Liberties Union. “It was the best dataset, not only to observe how people act on the internet for content moderation, but also just to do sociological research on how people felt about elections and things like that.”