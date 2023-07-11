Researchers worry about data access in a Threads-ruled world

Threads, Meta’s new Twitter competitor, continues to grow at an astonishing rate: In the week since the app was released, it has already amassed over 100 million users.
But for all that Threads might offer in terms of reliability, the backing of a big tech company, and less chaos than Twitter under Elon Musk, there’s also a very real fear among academic researchers that vital visibility into how we interact online—which increasingly bleeds into the offline—is going to disappear.
That’s because Meta has historically been more reticent to share insights about its users with academic researchers than other platforms—particularly Twitter.
“Twitter was, by and large, the best dataset to understand how people interacted on social media sites, just because most of the posts were public to begin with and the API—before it was behind the paywall—was relatively accessible,” says Rebecca Williams, associate director for privacy and data at the American Civil Liberties Union. “It was the best dataset, not only to observe how people act on the internet for content moderation, but also just to do sociological research on how people felt about elections and things like that.”
Meta, however, has long been the opposite, including shrinking support for Crowdtangle, its fact-checking tool that can track the spread of posts on its suite of apps, in recent years.
“Meta properties have traditionally been closed off to researchers, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal,” says Jeremy Blackburn, an assistant professor at Binghamton University in New York. “Meta properties are also incredibly aggressive with respect to requiring logins to view content: Instagram will only let you view a handful of pics before asking you to login.” Case in point: access to Crowdtangle is mediated through a Facebook account.
Because of that, Blackburn says he’d be surprised if Threads ever became a replacement for Twitter in academic research. “There is no reason to believe that Meta will alter their policies, and whatever access they might give scientists under these policies is suspect at best.”