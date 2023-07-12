Crate & Barrel’s newest product is a home renovation in a box

Are you itching to remodel your home? You’re far from alone.

A recent study by Houzz revealed that 55% of homeowners plan on renovating in 2023 and are expecting to spend an average of $15,000 on these projects. The timing makes sense. Over the past few years Americans have been more homebound than usual, which means our interiors have experienced more wear and tear. And then there’s the fact that many of us are bored looking at the same old decor and are ready to freshen things up. Embarking on a major remodel is exciting, but it can also be a hassle. It’s hard to find skilled tradespeople these days, due to a combination of high demand and labor shortages. And renovations are notorious for upsetting everyday family life and taking longer than planned to be completed. [Photo: Crate & Barrel] But there’s a new solution for those of us who are hesitant about taking the plunge. Today Crate & Barrel enters the home-renovation category for the first time with a collection of 400 products priced from $8.95 (for a drawer handle) to $4,999 (for an entire kitchen island) specifically designed for an easy, no-demolition renovation, or “no-demo reno” in the brand’s parlance.

[Photo: Crate & Barrel] Alicia Waters, Crate & Barrel’s brand president, says the brand decided to launch the collection when they saw changes in their customers’ behavior. As housing prices have gone up in the post-pandemic years, many homeowners are opting to update their environs rather than move because it’s more affordable. It was also clear that many of these home upgrades are aesthetic, rather than functional. “Half of customers were planning a home-renovation project by the end of the summer, so we wanted to hit them now, so these products would be relevant to their projects,” Waters says. Crate & Barrel’s goal was to curate several designer-created kitchen and bathroom pieces—including vanities, lighting, and hardware—which customers could then buy and install. The two styles are modern and minimalist, in keeping with the brand’s overall tone. Both feature wood and marble; one is darker, with black finishes, and the other is lighter, with white finishes. [Photo: Crate & Barrel] Waters says all of the pieces are relatively easy to install. The kitchen island, for instance, can be used right out of the box. Most hardware and fixtures can be installed by the homeowner, save for a few bathroom fixtures that may require the expertise of a plumber (though nothing remotely resembling a major bathroom demo).

The new program, Waters says, is a way to highlight Crate & Barrel’s free design service—the Design Desk at Crate—through which customers can speak with design experts offering a range of support, from helping to measure a space to providing advice about what pieces go well together. They can even provide detailed mock-ups, including 3D room views, of what the space will look like with the new features in place. Waters believes the “no-demo reno” program will expand Crate & Barrel’s appeal. Since its founding in 1962, the company has been known for its furniture and home decor offerings, but not so much as a place to go for people who are planning or are already in the thick of a renovation. Now customers can turn to the brand as a full resource, from design inspiration to execution. The company’s designers are already thinking about other pieces that might be useful for a more hefty remodel, like kitchen cabinetry that is easy to install.