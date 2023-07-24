What Airbnb learned after a year of letting employees work from anywhere

Three years ago, Airbnb, like many companies, closed its offices in response to the pandemic. In April 2022, after two years of working remotely—which the company once described as “the most productive two-year period in our history”—Airbnb announced a new plan.

Airbnb’s “Live and Work Anywhere” policy allows the majority of its 6,800-plus employees to live and work in more than 170 countries for up to 90 days a year, maintains the option for employees to work from home, and provides a $500 allowance for workers to travel. (Airbnb’s most recent internal survey found that 55% of employees have worked while traveling in the past year.)

This hybrid plan also included redesigning its offices, setting country-specific salary bands, and coordinating quarterly in-person team meetings. Since the pandemic, Airbnb has begun to modify most of its largest offices, including those in San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, and Dublin, to better align with this policy.

Of course the company’s employees are not alone in working remotely—and while traveling—for prolonged periods of time. According to Airbnb, during the first quarter of 2023, 18% of bookings on its platform were reservations for 28 days or longer, and nearly 50% were for seven days or longer. One survey from Go City found that 25% of U.S. workers will prolong a vacation by working remotely; 35% have already taken a “workcation”; and 80% say travel is easier as a remote worker. Another survey from Harris Poll found that 23% of people say remote work allows them to travel for longer periods of time, and 22% say it allows them to travel to destinations that are farther away.