Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The Google-backed company says Claude 2 is smarter, safer, and better at taking direction.

Anthropic announces the second major release of its Claude large language model

[Source image: Tasha Vector/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Mark Sullivan

Anthropic has announced the second major iteration of its Claude large language model

The aptly named Claude 2 is significantly better at coding, math, and reasoning. Anthropic says the new model scored 76.5% on the multiple choice section of the Bar exam, compared to the 73% scored by the latest version of Claude 1. It scores above the 90th percentile on the GRE reading and writing exams, and fared about as well as the median applicant on quantitative reasoning.

“We’re putting the next generation out there,” says Anthropic cofounder and president Daniela Amodei. “[It] feels like a more robust, powerful model, not a step function increase.”

Claude 2 also lets users input large amounts of data in their prompts, and can output longer answers.

In computer coding, Claude 2 scored a 71.2% on the Codex Human eval, a Python coding test, compared to the 56% scored by Claude 1.  

Businesses can access Claude 2 directly via an API (for the same price as Claude 1), or as a service in either the Amazon AWS or Google clouds. Individual users in the U.S. and the U.K. can access it via a new public-facing website.

Anthropic was founded by a group of OpenAI alums—including siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei—who wanted to build safer and more controllable large language models. Daniela says Claude 2 is harder than earlier models to prompt with the goal of producing offensive or dangerous output.

“No language model in the world is perfectly safe,” Daniela Amodei says. “If you’re just interacting with Claude normally, it really shouldn’t veer off and say something unexpected or offensive, anything like that. Of course, if you attack it all day, you can probably jailbreak it.” 

One of Anthropics’ goals from the beginning was to make language models that are more “steerable.” 

“A really good concrete example of this is that Claude will take direction pretty well on things like tone or content or focus area,” Amodei says. “So, if you say ‘Hey Claude, you’re getting a little too familiar with me, I’d like for you to be more clinical in your answers to me,’ Claude will adjust its tone.”

Anthropic, a “public benefit corporation,” has raised $1.5 billion in venture funding as of July 2023. Major shareholders are Alameda Research, Spark Capital, and Google, which took a 10% ownership stake.

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Sullivan is a San Francisco-based senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on chronicling the advance of artificial intelligence and its effects on business and culture. He’s interviewed luminaries from the emerging space including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman, and OpenAI’s Brad Lightcap More

Explore Topics