The Folio Society makes the world’s most expensive and lavishly designed books. Its bet on beauty is paying off.

What this $1,500 book tells us about the future of modern publishing

[Image: The Folio Society]

BY Zachary Petit

Endless gold foil-stamping over richly textured cloth. Midnight-blue endpapers. Full-color illustrations. An abstract slipcase adorned with impressionist work by artist Dave McKean. 

This isn’t erotica—it’s a special edition of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods—but for book lovers, there’s something almost pornographic about the output of The Folio Society. To the delight of obsessive fans and collectors, the British direct-to-consumer publisher produces over-the-top illustrated editions of classics, pop fiction, history, and everything in between.

In an era defined by publishing industry layoffs, the business ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dominant disposable culture, the need to produce books cheaply to drive better margins, the prevalence of ebooks, the long-forecasted “death of print,” and *gestures broadly* all the other hallmarks of the publishing industry in the 21st century, The Folio Society shouldn’t work. Or to put it more bluntly, if you proposed a business plan for an operation similar to The Folio Society to a group of investors today, you’d probably be laughed out of the room. 

But it does work.

