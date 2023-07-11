6 things to know about Carol Surface, Apple’s first chief people officer

Apple’s recent reshuffling of its management team has introduced some new faces to the C-suite at the tech giant. And one of the biggest, and some might argue overdue, additions is Carol Surface, who was named to the new role of chief people officer in February.

It’s a move that didn’t make a lot of waves at the time, but could have a big impact on the company. Apple’s biggest asset, after all, is the people who conceptualize, develop, and sell its products. Prior to Surface joining the company, human resources operations fell under the watch of Deirdre O’Brien, who was also in charge of the company’s retail operations.

So, who is Surface and what moves is she likely to make? Although Surface hasn’t granted any interviews since taking the job at Apple, here’s a bit of background on the company’s new senior executive and what challenges she faces.

Her arrived came after Apple was engulfed in an HR crisis

A few months prior to Surface moving over from health-tech company Medtronic, Apple was the focus of some unflattering press reports about how it handled HR issues. The Financial Times wrote in August that over a dozen current and former employees had accused Apple’s HR department of mishandling misconduct allegations. Half of those claimed the company had retaliated against them for complaining to Apple’s People team, earning them the reputation of “bad team members.”