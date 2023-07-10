I grew up in West Virginia coal country. It’s time for my home state to start leading on clean energy

From urban rooftops to prairies and farms, rapidly scaling solar is transforming the landscapes of the United States. With record-breaking low costs, historic federal investments, and cultural shifts, people from all walks of life and political persuasions are now switching to clean energy.

As the president of a solar company, it’s incredibly rewarding for me to help people reap the benefits of solar: lower costs, energy independence, new revenue streams for land, and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to advance the clean energy transition But the transition isn’t happening everywhere. For coal states like West Virginia or Kentucky, this past decade has been a “lost” one—filled with missed opportunities to develop renewable energy, lower emissions, and create domestic jobs.

Can coal states play catch-up? This question is deeply personal to me. My path to solar was atypical—I grew up in coal country, the son of a West Virginia strip mine owner. Coal has powered development throughout the region for more than a century, so I see why the habit is hard to break. It’s the source of the livelihoods of many of my family and neighbors, but it’s more than that. Coal was what brought my ancestors to West Virginia—they moved to work in the coal mines and settled in the central Appalachian mountains. Before I was born, my dad worked in construction and lived on the banks of Coal River. Growing up, we would play with carbide lamps used by miners. These lamps are lit by calcium carbide, which produces acetylene gas—a bright white flame—when mixed with water. We visited coal mines during school field trips and listened to representatives from the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) at summer camp.

As I matured, I began to realize the drawbacks of coal despite its contribution to my home state. I witnessed firsthand how it depleted the vitality of our rivers and streams, while also causing detrimental health effects. From a pretty young age, I had a lingering suspicion that this was not how things were meant to be. Now, I work to deliver equitable clean energy via solar to as many Americans as possible. So it especially pains me to see the progress other states have made compared to my home state. And not just New York or California—states like Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio have made advances to break dependence on fossil fuels and advance clean energy. For example, Virginia passed its Clean Economy Act in 2020, a law to achieve decarbonization by mid-century. It also joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the multi-state initiative to cap carbon pollution (though it recently exited due to a directive from Governor Glenn Youngkin). Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is also working to join the RGGI—“the first major fossil fuel state” to do so—though this initiative is currently tied up in court.

While these clean energy initiatives are being met with resistance from some Republican lawmakers, market forces still mean that coal plants are getting shut down and replaced in these states and around the country. Meanwhile, states like West Virginia and Kentucky are resisting even joining the market. And the reason is largely politics—the coal industry is an entrenched power in statehouses, and has been for centuries.

West Virginia famously led a group of states to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over regulating greenhouse gas emissions, leading to last year’s Supreme Court decision that stripped the EPA of a powerful tool to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. In 2015, it repealed its renewable portfolio standard (RPS), a mandate many states have passed that requires a certain percentage of electricity production be sourced from renewables. It’s now one of only a handful of states without a RPS. Most recently, it even passed a law that requires utilities seeking to close coal plants to get approval from a state panel that “includes former coal lobbyists”—despite all evidence pointing to coal’s declining affordability. Senator Joe Manchin, for whom I once worked and greatly respect in many ways, continues his crusade to keep coal alive. That’s despite the fact that only about 11,000 people in West Virginia work in coal while nearly 18,000 people work in cleantech jobs, a 6% increase from 2021. With these numbers, even the UMWA supported the Inflation Reduction Act, because they see the potential job bonanza of clean energy. It’s not just the mine workers’ union. Where coal CEOs and lawmakers see threats to their entrenched financial interests, my friends, neighbors, and former classmates see new job and investment opportunities.

Even though they’ve lost valuable time, there are ways that states like West Virginia can tap into renewables to become an engine for the country. First, despite the political rhetoric, attractive investment opportunities abound. Two new battery plants in West Virginia and Kentucky provide just such examples. It’s important that investors and developers not be dissuaded by the politics and keep their focus on the untapped economic potential of coal states. West Virginia has long been home to thousands of skilled workers, who work not just in coal mining but also manufacturing in chemicals, automotives, and aerospace. There’s enormous talent in these workers that industry and state officials are failing to harness. They must support and expand training programs like the joint efforts between Solar Holler and the Coalfield Development Corporation (under the moniker ACT Now) to train displaced coal workers in the solar field.

And legislators should support these transitions—not stand in their way. Right now, some West Virginia lawmakers are working to extend the life of coal plants, even at cost to ratepayers. These officials must not only let coal plants retire, but also allow and encourage utilities to bring more renewables onto the grid, through mandates like renewable portfolio standards or tax incentives for clean energy companies to attract jobs to the state. There’s no reason states like West Virginia shouldn’t be leading the energy revolution and powering the nation like they have for over a century. In fact, West Virginia already plays a vital role in the renewable energy transition by producing steel, a material crucial to building solar technologies. It’s also leveraging its highly developed mining infrastructure to produce the critical minerals needed to produce wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and more. And, with funding from Biden administration climate investments, West Virginia University researchers are developing a method to extract rare earth metals from coal waste sites. Abandoned mines dot the West Virginia landscape, and researchers are using those sites to produce urgently needed materials for the new energy economy. These industries demand the training and expertise of those in the coal industry, and they’re natural jumping off points to develop the rest of the clean energy supply chain. Those in West Virginia looking to advance solar can look right in their backyards for much of the materials, workforce, and infrastructure they’ll need.

Despite the political resistance, it’s happening, bit by bit—including on the land I grew up on. In the 1980s, my father purchased the mine where he worked, mining sand and gravel for construction. I vividly remember falling asleep in a front end loader while my dad worked all night to load out trucks and meet orders. After the mine shut down and as my father grew older, we worked to revitalize the waste site, converting it into a soybean farm. Next step? Building a solar array, one of what I hope will be many so that my home state can continue powering America in the next century. Scott Buckley is the CEO of Green Lantern Solar.