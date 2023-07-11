Fast company logo
To create Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023, Fast Company collaborated with Accenture to evaluate nearly 1,000 applications.

How we compiled the 2023 edition of Best Workplaces for Innovators

[Source photo: artisteer/iStock/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

For the fifth year, Fast Company is recognizing more than 100 organizations, leaders, and teams that have created robust cultures of innovation in 2023. Despite the challenges of increasingly distributed workforces and supply chain issues, to name just a couple, the companies on this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list found ways to collaborate and invent. Working with our research partner, Accenture, here’s how we selected these companies.

Methodology

Between December 2, 2022, and February 17, 2023, nearly 1,000 companies applied to Best Workplaces for Innovators, detailing a particular example of internal innovation and answering questions about investment, company-wide programs and processes, and workplace culture with an emphasis on DE&I initiatives. All applicants were assessed separately by Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers, and the two sets of scores were then combined to create a ranked list. The judging panel reviewed the top 125 companies and reached consensus on the top 100 ranking. All category applications (more than 500 in total) were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

Judging Panel

Saikat Chaudhuri, faculty director, Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (M.E.T.) Program, University of California, Berkeley

Paul Daugherty, group chief executive of technology and CTO, Accenture

Kristin Reilly, chief people officer, Wonder

Jana Rich, founder, Rich Talent Group

Stefan Seiler, group head of human resources, UBS

