The minimum wage is increasing in 19 cities and states this summer. But is it enough?

Though July’s jobs report suggests the labor market may be cooling, the U.S. still has more jobs available than unemployed workers . That’s boosted wages, leading to record wage growth with fewer workers at minimum wage than ever before . But more than 20 million workers still earn less than $15 an hour—which is itself far below a livable wage.

In response, states and localities across the U.S. are raising minimum wages this summer, many on an incremental route to a $15 minimum. Experts say even the gradual changes are especially important now in the midst of high inflation. But they warn that more states need to follow, and point to loopholes in the policies, often affecting the most vulnerable workers, that must be tightened.

Connecticut kicked off a summer of increases in June, lifting its minimum wage by $1 to $15. This month, Washington D.C. increased its wage by $0.90, to $17. Oregon and Nevada raised theirs by $0.70 and $0.75, respectively, to $14.20 and $11.25.

The growth might not sound like a lot, but it’s meaningful for low-wage workers, says Sebastian Martinez Hickey, who led research on these increases for the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning nonprofit think tank. It will raise annual income by hundreds of dollars for more than 750,000 people in those three states and D.C.