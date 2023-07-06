Sex workers worry that Threads could kill their business

For many, the arrival of Threads, Meta’s new microblogging platform killer, has been hailed as a welcome savior from Elon Musk’s glitch-ridden Twitter. But it’s a different story for sex workers, for whom Threads is a step backwards in terms of visibility and support.

Sex powers a surprisingly large proportion of Twitter. One in eight posts on the platform are adult NSFW content, according to Reuters. For sex workers, Musk’s company presents a way to drum up business and build up a client base.

Meta, by comparison, is often far less friendly to sex workers. It has historically banned “female presenting nipples” and nudity of all types where other platforms have been more permissive. A 2020 policy change made more explicit the inability for creators to link to sexual content on Meta platforms. Pornhub has previously said Instagram discriminates against sex workers. And just last month, the Meta-owned Instagram incorrectly banned—and later reinstated—around four dozen sex-related Instagram accounts, many of which are focused around sex education, rather than sexual content. (Meta did not immediately respond to a request to comment.)

Ashley, a sex worker advocate who declined to share her last name for fear of online retaliation, worries that Instagram’s habit for overzealous moderation will also become an issue with Threads. “I imagine it will be similarly as difficult as it is to operate on Instagram,” she says. “It’ll be impossible for sex workers to build stability and a reliable community.” And considering that Threads received as many downloads in seven hours as Twitter did in two-plus years, that could spell big trouble for sex workers. (Threads’ Terms of Use inherits those of Instagram’s by default, including its approach to nudity and soliciting sex.)