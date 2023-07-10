How this art museum designed its new logo to be anti-elitist

Historically, art museums have positioned themselves as elite spaces. And with that often comes a certain rigidity to its design. It’s something that is mirrored in the dry identities of many legacy institutions—and something Aryn Beitz and her team at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh actively confronted when they kicked off a refresh of their 128-year-old hub.

“We did a lot of research in the initial phase of the project, and one piece of feedback that we received from staff and visitors was that in the past, some people felt that the museum was projecting a sense of elitism or grandiosity—and as a result, they didn’t always feel welcome,” Beitz, director of design and publishing, says. “We knew from the start that we had to change that.” Further complicating the effort is the fact that the Carnegie’s collection is vast, encompassing everything from 18th-century candelabra to 21st-century contemporary art, and an identity needs to serve as a container for it all, providing order to the chaos of a well-stocked wunderkammer. Working on the project alongside Laura Coombs and Meg Forsyth, the in-house team found their solution not in a legacy-infused logo, but entirely in type—and in many ways, the absence of a formal wordmark.

[GIF: Carnegie Museum of Art] Inspired by the DNA of the typeface Folio (Walter Baum and Konrad Friedrich’s 1962 family that can still be found everywhere from Lowe’s in-store signage to Lady Gaga’s website), type designer Berton Hasebe created Carnegie Soft for the museum. Beitz says it marks the first time that Folio has been interpreted as a round or soft font—and that was the key to nailing the project. Through its gentle geometry, stylistic quirks, and overall sense of personality and voice, Beitz says it communicates the welcoming tone the museum was striving for, while dispensing with the white gloves and pomposity in the process. “We really loved that [soft fonts] emanate from this kind of notion of handmade and machine-made processes of labor,” Beitz says. “It’s very approachable. They’re found in the everyday. It’s a utilitarian language for everyone.” Four weights (with delightful sets of custom terminals) allow the museum to function entirely within the system without any outside typographic intrusions. For formal applications like event invitations, there’s the more delicate Soft Light. For livelier needs, there’s the Marshmallow weight.

[Photo: Carnegie Museum of Art] When we think of “identities” in the traditional sense, we tend to think of a static image, immutable, and locked in on letterhead. But Beitz says the Carnegie and its collection just don’t work that way, and are constantly evolving. “It was really important that we create an identity that was not fixed, but rather really fluid and alive and kind of always changing.” Color plays a role in achieving that. As patrons of the museum know well, its main staircase is brought to life in all-encompassing blocks of color by Sol LeWitt—so, vibrant color fields dominate the museum’s website, with each refresh bringing hues anew.

Ultimately, it’s an unusual identity for a museum—but hey, a most-welcome one in a genre defined by tedium and tropes. After all, by going all in on typography, it perhaps does what so many other identities fail to: It lets the art speak for itself.