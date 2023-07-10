Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 will be all about personalization

While that growth underscores the success of the made-up holiday (which expanded beyond a 24-hour event in 2017 and hasn’t looked back), it also highlights the scope of the sale. And with that many items up for grabs over 48 hours, it’s easy for consumers to get overwhelmed—and possibly decide it’s just not worth the trouble. For Prime Day 2023, however, Amazon is hoping a more personalized shopping experience will keep them engaged for longer than ever. And that could set the course for the company’s day-to-day operations in years to come.

“The breadth of this event has gotten tremendously big,” says Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, head of Amazon’s U.S. Prime memberships. “Your Prime Day and my Prime Day are different. We’re going to tailor Prime Day exclusively for [the customer].”

[Image: Amazon]

By leveraging machine learning, tweaking existing features, and introducing a few new ones, Amazon aims to put the deals that are most likely to appeal to you directly in your line of sight. It’s not the first year Prime Day has been personalized (that would have been in 2021—and engagement shot up 400%), but it’s likely going to be the most noticeable.