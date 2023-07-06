A&W Root Beer lawsuit: You could be owed money. Here’s how to check

If you’ve purchased A&W soda at any time over the last seven years, you might be eligible for compensation. A New York judge has preliminarily approved a settlement in the class-action lawsuit against A&W Concentrate Company and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc, the makers of A&W Root Beer and Cream Sodas.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2020, is over alleged misleading advertising. It claims the label “Made With Aged Vanilla” deceived customers, given that the soda is made with a synthetic ingredient, ethyl vanillin. That’s right—your root beer doesn’t come from real vanilla plants. Sorry to disappoint!

The $15 million settlement will cover anyone in the U.S. who bought one or more A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda products with the “aged vanilla” label between February 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023. Proof of purchase isn’t necessary to file a claim. “A Settlement Class Member who submits a Valid Claim shall receive a minimum cash payment of $5.50 up to a maximum of $25.00,” the court documents state. Consumers will be able to file their claims through https://www.rootbeerandcreamsodasettlement.com/, which is not yet live at the time of publication.

According to the lawsuit, consumers were tricked into purchasing the drinks under the false pretense that real aged vanilla was used, when a “cheap inferior substitute” is what they’ve been drinking. “The complaint reiterates that, even if the products contain any aged vanilla, ‘it is in trace or de minimis amounts not detectable by advanced scientific means,’” it continues. “Therefore, defendants’ misleading message that the drink contains ‘aged vanilla’ is not dispelled by the information that the beverages are ‘Natural and Artificially Flavored,’ which fails to communicate that the quantity of the artificial flavoring far exceeds the quantity of natural vanilla.”