How to delete a Threads account: You can’t without losing Instagram, too. Here’s why

Perhaps you, a humble Instagram user, have decided to try out Threads, the new micro-communications platform from Meta that wants to take on Twitter.

Perhaps after trying out said platform, you’ve concluded, for legitimate reasons, that Threads is not your cup of tea. Perhaps now you want to delete it. Unfortunately, that last decision might be fraught with undesired consequences, according to the platform’s supplemental privacy policy. “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” the policy reads.

In other words, while you can essentially make your Threads account invisible and inaccessible to other users, you can’t delete your data entirely without also losing your Instagram account, too. This detail is no doubt coming as a surprise to many users of the new service, some of whom have already expressed their misgivings on—ironically—Twitter. Although Threads is being described as a “Twitter killer,” and an obvious attempt by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to win over disgruntled users of Elon Musk’s embattled platform, there are key differences between the two. For one, Threads offers no chronological timeline—at least not currently—which means users will be at the whims of algorithms and may find the platform less useful for following real-time news updates. It also appears to feed users with lots of content from people they don’t follow, a feature that Instagram users have not always taken kindly to.

So it’s not surprising that some users are deciding that they want to delete Threads after only a quick test run. However, Meta’s policy of inextricably linking Threads and Instagram significantly complicates things. It’s unclear if users will get the ability to separately delete their Threads accounts in the future. The service is new and still very much a work in progress. Reached for comment, a Meta spokesperson referred Fast Company to a Threads post from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who confirmed that the two apps were linked but also hinted that the company was exploring ways to allow for individual deletion. “Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” he wrote.

For now, if you still want to deactivate your Threads account, here’s how to do it. Good luck! This post has been updated with Instagram’s response.