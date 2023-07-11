Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Nonprofits

Here are the five organizations Fast Company judges recognized as category standouts.
Winner: L.A. Cleantech Incubator
Los Angeles
The nonprofit supports clean technology startups with funding, business development, incubation, and other services. Of the founders it works with, 59% are people of color and 49% are women. LACI’s Green Jobs Workforce Development initiative prepares community members (89% of whom are people of color, 36% women) with skills and certifications, placing many in internships.
Finalists:
ALSAC/St. Jude, Memphis
American Red Cross, Washington, D.C.
Battelle, Columbus, OH
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Rye Brook, NY