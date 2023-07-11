Fast company logo
L.A. Cleantech Incubator earns top recognition in the nonprofit category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Nonprofits

[Source photo: Sezeryadigar/E+/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Here are the five organizations Fast Company judges recognized as category standouts.

Winner: L.A. Cleantech Incubator

Los Angeles

The nonprofit supports clean technology startups with funding, business development, incubation, and other services. Of the founders it works with, 59% are people of color and 49% are women. LACI’s Green Jobs Workforce Development initiative prepares community members (89% of whom are people of color, 36% women) with skills and certifications, placing many in internships.

Finalists:

ALSAC/St. Jude, Memphis

American Red Cross, Washington, D.C.

Battelle, Columbus, OH

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Rye Brook, NY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

