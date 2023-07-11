Fast company logo
Pinterest earns top recognition in the women employee category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Women employees

[Source photo: d3sign/Moment/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Fast Company judges recognized these four companies for creating innovation opportunities for all workers.

Winner: Pinterest

San Francisco

For more than a decade, the visual discovery platform has been running an annual Makeathon, encouraging employees to collaborate on new projects in a judged showcase: Last year, 60% of the winning projects were led by women. Pinterest also offers an 18-month leadership development program for promising employees with diverse backgrounds and makes annual investments as part of its Elevates program into emerging women-owned businesses.

Finalists:

Bobbie, San Francisco

GAF Energy, San Jose

Shockwave Medical, Santa Clara, CA

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

