L’Oreal earns top recognition in the diverse employee category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Diverse employees

BY Jay Woodruff

Fast Company judges deemed these four companies category standouts.

Winner: L’Oréal

Clichy, France

A handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator that enables people with limited hand and arm mobility to apply makeup with ease, L’Oréal’s Hapta began as an idea submitted to the company’s internal innovation competition, the Beauty Shaker Awards. The device was developed through L’Oréal’s technology incubator with input from the company’s diversity-focused think tank, DiversABILITY, and collaboration from Verily and Lancôme. Debuting in January 2023, Hapta earned numerous awards at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Finalists:

Cloudforce, National Harbor, MD

Instrument, Portland, OR

Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

