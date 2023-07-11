Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Diverse employees

Fast Company judges deemed these four companies category standouts.
Winner: L’Oréal
Clichy, France
A handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator that enables people with limited hand and arm mobility to apply makeup with ease, L’Oréal’s Hapta began as an idea submitted to the company’s internal innovation competition, the Beauty Shaker Awards. The device was developed through L’Oréal’s technology incubator with input from the company’s diversity-focused think tank, DiversABILITY, and collaboration from Verily and Lancôme. Debuting in January 2023, Hapta earned numerous awards at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Finalists:
Cloudforce, National Harbor, MD
Instrument, Portland, OR
Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati
