Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory earns top recognition in the early career category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Early career

[Source photo: fokusgood/iStock/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Four organizations stood out to Fast Company judges in this category.

Winner: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Laurel, MD

Last year, through its Project Catalyst and other internal research initiatives, JHAPL awarded more than 400 grants to enable staff members to explore and develop potentially transformational ideas. A new initiative called SURPASS committed $3.7 million to fund four joint projects between APL and the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. This is the fifth year JHAPL has appeared on Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Finalists:

Holcim, Zug, Switzerland

Verkada, San Mateo, CA

Weber Shandwick, New York

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

