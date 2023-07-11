Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Sustainability

These are the six companies in this category with the most pervasive internal cultures of innovation.
Winner: Holcim
Zug, Switzerland
The largest cement manufacturer outside of China, Holcim operates an innovation center in Lyon, France, and collaborates with more than 80 universities around the world. In 2022, the company launched more than 475 new products, including the first clinker (a binder in cement products) made entirely of recycled minerals. The company says 80% of its innovation resources are devoted to low-carbon building alternatives.
Finalists:
3M, St. Paul, MN
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Regeneron, Tarrytown, NY
Trane Technologies, Swords, Ireland