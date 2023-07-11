Fast company logo
Carrot Fertility earns top recognition in the health and wellness category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Health and wellness

[Source photo: scanrail/iStock/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Here are the eight companies that stood out to Fast Company‘s category judges.

Winner: Carrot Fertility

Menlo Park, CA

Employees at the fertility care company benefit from “Carrot University,” a monthlong onboarding deep dive into fertility issues, including the LGBTQIA+ community and family-forming options. Many also volunteered to participate in beta testing for a new menopause and perimenopause support platform that includes resources such as information on specialized care providers. The platform has since rolled out to more than half of the 800-plus companies that offer Carrot Fertility services to their own workers.

[Illustration: Simon Landrein]

Finalists:

Curative, Austin

Devoted Health, Waltham, MA

GoodRx, Santa Monica, CA

Radicle Science, Del Mar, CA

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program.

