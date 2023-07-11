Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Health and wellness

Winner: Carrot Fertility

Menlo Park, CA

Employees at the fertility care company benefit from “Carrot University,” a monthlong onboarding deep dive into fertility issues, including the LGBTQIA+ community and family-forming options. Many also volunteered to participate in beta testing for a new menopause and perimenopause support platform that includes resources such as information on specialized care providers. The platform has since rolled out to more than half of the 800-plus companies that offer Carrot Fertility services to their own workers.

Finalists:

Curative, Austin