Nestle USA earns top recognition in the food category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Food

[Source photo: rawpixel.com]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

These four companies stood out to Fast Company judges.

Winner: Nestlé USA

Arlington, VA

The food and beverage giant’s internal crowdsourcing initiative, Open Channel, has generated more than 8,000 employee ideas since 2018, resulting in the launch of 37 initiatives that have delivered $56 million in sales and more than $3 million in savings. Open Channel has engaged 24,000-plus employees and established 45 product founders. The initiative also hosted Nestlé-wide challenges and pitch days and has started to collaborate with startups for the first time in 2022.

Finalists:

Alex Lee, Hickory, NC

Cargill, Minneapolis

Tovala, Chicago

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

