Managing Gen Z: Fast Company’s 142-point guide for leaders

Fast Company asked more than 100 people—mostly members of Gen Z but also companies that have shown a facility for connecting with this cohort and researchers who have studied them—to share with us what they know about Gen Z that they don’t believe is widely understood, how to lead this generation as they enter the workforce, and how to speak to them as a marketer looking to reach the next generation of customers. You will hear directly from the best respondents, with their most thoughtful answers to your questions. Along the way, the experts we’ve curated here deliver scores of concrete ideas and frameworks for managing and selling to Gen Z.

Too many reports on Generation Z recycle the same ideas, or treat the generation as a monolith—or both! These first-person expressions transcend the tropes and will help you discern what’s true and what’s more complicated.

What you’ll learn from this report

How to tap into Gen Z’s entrepreneurialism and make it work for your company

The nine most common bits of conventional wisdom about Gen Z: What’s really true and what isn’t

How Gen Z wants to be led

Best practices on managing Gen Z

Their ambition versus their “laziness”

Gen Zers’ advice on how best to market to them

How to sell to Gen Z—by not selling

Three winning TikTok case studies

Understanding Gen Z’s mental health

Executives interviewed

Some of the people you’ll hear from in this report include:

Sejal Shah Miller, CMO, Converse

Doug Martin, chief brand and disruptive growth officer, General Mills

Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise, Chipotle

Matt Klein, head of global foresight, Reddit

Emma Chamberlain, founder, Chamberlain Coffee

Andrew Yeung, global product lead, Google; creator, Andrew’s Mixers

Jackie Berardo, researcher, Meta

Nik Sharma, CEO, Sharma Brands

Introduction

This spring, a digital publication called The Ankler published a story titled, “Everyone Who Ran Hollywood Used to Be Young. What Happened?” It chronicled how a century of handing the reins to brash upstarts with a pulse on the culture (yes, mostly men, but not exclusively) had devolved into the last generation to ascend to power refusing to let go after decades at the helm. Around the same time, National Research Group did a survey asking people to identify up to five actors whose work would inspire them to go to a movie theater. The results also revealed a stark generational divide: The average age of the top 20 stars was almost 58, and only a handful of youngish stars even made the top 100.