13-reasons-why-leaning-into-the-right-business-alliance-is-a-must

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When you are just starting out during the first few years of a new business operation, it may be instinctive to keep your head down and focus on how to thrive in your day-to-day workflow procedures and how to deliver customer satisfaction first and foremost.

However, it’s also just as important to engage in strategic partnerships and collaborations that can impact your company’s growth potential. The end game is learning to work smarter, not harder. Leading experts from Fast Company Executive Board experienced positive results when they took advantage of untapped opportunities that moved their businesses forward. Below, they share 13 reasons why business leaders should keep an open mind to exploring new partnerships that may be a good fit right now. 1. IT CREATES A LASTING AND COMMITTED PARTNERSHIP FOR MUTUAL SUCCESS. I like to approach each new business opportunity with a mindset of, “What can I do to help?” I find that this allows me to learn about the goals my contacts or clients are trying to achieve and how we can align to work together. When you collaborate in the spirit of truly trying to benefit each other, lasting partnerships are formed that are committed to growing mutual success. – Megan Teates, Affinity Group

2. IT OPENS THE DOOR TO NEW MARKETS AND RESOURCES. Strategic partnerships and collaborations significantly impacted our small business growth by providing access to new markets and resources—especially during the early stages of COVID-19. These alliances enabled us to leverage the expertise and networks of larger organizations to win new business. I encourage leaders to keep an open mind to new opportunities as they can foster long-term success. – Leigh Dow, BlackCloak 3. IT ENABLES NATIONAL BRAND AWARENESS AND SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT.

My mantra is “collaboration, not competition.” In the nonprofit world, we understand that success comes in the form of partnerships, and that innovation happens when we stop operating in silos and work together for real outcomes. Our strategic partnerships have allowed us to create national brand awareness while expanding our mission and engaging our partners, employees, and stakeholders—a win-win for all. – Ashley Sharp, Dwell with Dignity 4. IT HELPS YOU FOCUS ON YOUR CORE COMPETENCIES AND LEVERAGE TECHNOLOGICAL GROWTH. We take a “borrow or buy” approach rather than a “build” mentality. In most cases, if there’s a piece of technology that helps your business, it’s better to stay focused on your core competencies and leverage a partner who specializes in that tech development. – Rob Davis, Novus Media

5. IT HELPS BUSINESS LEADERS MEET THEIR BOTTOM LINE AND INCREASES CUSTOMER RETENTION RATES. By creating strategic partnerships with companies in adjacent areas, we have been able to grow our business faster and increase customer retention by offering additional services to our customers that we knew they needed. Instead of spending time and resources developing these disciplines in-house, we have been able to accelerate our time to market and enhance our existing customer relationships. – Adam Shaffer, Phelps United 6. IT STRETCHES YOUR ABILITY TO EXPLORE AND THINK DIFFERENTLY.

Consider every opportunity, new or revisited, as one that has potential. A sense of openness, curiosity, and exploration has allowed our organization to pivot and expand in a number of areas over the last 22 years. I believe that our ability to explore and think differently is one of the major reasons we remain in business today. – Lydotta Taylor, The Edventure Group 7. IT HELPS YOU ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS MUCH FASTER. As a mission-driven business, we’ve been able to reach more people and achieve our goals faster by partnering with aligned businesses. Partnering is about exponential reach and leverage. – Liz O’Donnell, Working Daughter

8. IT ALLOWS YOU TO BUILD SOMETHING BIGGER (TOGETHER) BEYOND IMAGINATION. This year my company struck a partnership with a major inventory management and logistics partner. Not only has the partnership positively impacted the landscape of our operations, but we have also been able to provide expertise that will assist their company’s growth. That is the kind of partnership you want to find—one where you can build something bigger than either of you could have imagined. – Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants 9. IT EXPANDS YOUR CAPABILITIES AND EXPERIENCE.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations fuel growth and expand capabilities and expertise. They also create new revenue streams. Leaders should embrace new opportunities that align with their goals and values to foster innovation and mitigate risks. – Robert Nikic, Why Unified 10. IT IMPROVES BUSINESS EFFICIENCY AND ADDS NONTRADITIONAL REVENUE STREAMS. By partnering with other companies, we have been able to expand our reach and offer our customers more comprehensive services. It has also allowed us to share resources, knowledge, and expertise, which has improved our efficiency and allowed us to take on larger clients. Building relationships with other businesses can provide nontraditional revenue streams and expand your customer base. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc.

11. IT BUILDS CONSUMER TRUST. Partnerships and collaborations can grow your reach by tapping into another brand’s audience. They can also deepen engagement with your core audience by adding new value. Consumers prefer brands they trust, and partnerships can be a great mechanism for growing trust. Take care in choosing your partners to ensure the effort and the expected outcome make the juice worth the squeeze. – Karen Starns, OJO Canada 12. IT CAN PROVIDE A CALM HAVEN FOR PRODUCTIVITY, CREATIVITY, AND STABILITY.

Post-COVID, there’s not been one “normal” year. What has remained consistent is the importance of strategic relationships. Whether generating new business that creates symbiotic development opportunities or brainstorming additional services that contribute to holistic growth, in a chaotic landscape, partnerships can provide a calm haven for productivity, creativity, and stability. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 13. IT CREATES BALANCE AND OPENNESS TO NEW IDEAS. My business began with a collaboration based on similarities but thrived due to our differences. Your innovation and creativity may be the reason you succeeded, but don’t underestimate the opportunities that come from new business perspectives, revealing strategies or ideas you may have yet to think of, which is particularly crucial to compete in fast-growing and evolving industries. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health